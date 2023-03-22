Home Health the first photo of the wedding in a jacket and white dress – breaking latest news
Laura Pausini got married. The singer said yes to her partner Paul Carta: she herself communicated the news via social media, with a photo on her Instagram account with the caption “We said Yes!”.

For Pausini a white jacket and a long dress of the same colour, with romantic bridal accessories, from the short veil to the lace gloves. With an updo. Happy and smiling she holds her husband’s hand. Behind them a magical atmosphere with candles on the floor and a guitar, symbol of their passion for music. On March 14, the news that the publications of their marriage had appeared on the website of the Municipality of Rome

The wedding comes after a very long history: i two have been together for 18 years and together they have a daughter, Paola, born in 2013. That she was naturally present at the ceremony with a white dress as the singer herself put it in the Instagram Stories. From what can be seen on Instagram, the wedding rings are not traditional but thin and dark.

