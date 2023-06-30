It is love between the former Miss Italy and former gieffina and the Roman dancer.

Manila Nazzaro and Stefano Oradei they no longer hide and are more in love than ever. To confirm it, the first photo of the couple and the dedication of the handsome Roman dancer bewitched by the former Miss Italy, one of the protagonists of the sixth edition of Gf Vip.

Manila Nazzaro and Stefano Oradei: the first photo together and the romantic dedication

A few days ago, Manila posted a series of photos taken in Pacentro in L’Aquila, hand in hand with Oradea: “A beautiful day in one of the most beautiful villages in Italy and lots of friendship and love”. The dancer, in turn. shared a close-up of them “the perfect smile” in turn also reposted by Nazzaro. And it didn’t end there. In another photo the shot is accompanied by the lyrics of the song “Nothing else but us” and added: “No word needed…I write in Italian to make everyone understand, no words are needed, fabulously you. The most beautiful gift is you”

In the weekly Confidenze, the Nazzaro spoke about his new love for the first time, after breaking up with Lorenzo Amoruso:

“He is a special person in my life, a rare soul for education and sweetness. For the future I hope that a new wonderful love will come. Despite two stories that ended badly, I don’t stop hoping. I need to be comfortable with a man because, deep down, I’m still a southern girl. That she dreams of the right companion and the sense of protection that the family gives ”.