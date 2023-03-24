Home Health The first pill against lung cancer at the San Felice a Cancello hospital
Published on March 24, 2023 – 12:40

The first pill against lung cancer at the San Felice a Cancello hospital. The first oral pill against lung cancer tested at the Oncology Unit of the San Felice a Cancello hospital, in the province of Caserta.

It replaces intravenous chemotherapy. It’s the first time in Italy. This was announced by the Asl of Caserta. This is the first prescription in Italy of the drug GAVRETO (the active ingredient is Pralsetinib) indicated and reimbursed for patients with lung cancer with RET gene fusion (present in about 1% of lung adenocarcinomas) in patients already treated with a chemotherapy regimen.

The pill is tested in the Oral Therapy clinic

It is a new type of drug tested for the first time in Italy, as explained by the ASL of Caserta in a note. The pill is taken orally by cancer patients.

Dr. Salvatore Feliciano, Oncologist medical director of the San Felice Hospital in Cancello, in the province of Caserta, communicated that this oral treatment option is provided within the newly established Oral Therapy Clinic.

The administration takes place on the following days: Tuesday, from 11.00 to 13.00 and Wednesday from 15.00 to 17.00. “Such a treatment option – specifies the Asl of Caserta – represents an innovative initiative for the patient for whom there would have been no further therapeutic options.

If not further chemotherapy treatments highlighting the growing need for outpatient-territorial support for the management of the cancer patient given the gradual transition from intravenous to oral treatment“.

