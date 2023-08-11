The first PSD HerzFahrt in Hanover

A complete success for the children’s heart medicine of the MHH

The Hannover Medical School is delighted with the EUR 16,429 donated by PSD Bank Hannover to pediatric cardiology via the Society of Friends of MHH eV. Around 800 active leisure and sports cyclists rode in the sum. The donation will be used for a special diagnostic system.

“We are really happy and grateful to see how many cyclists have worked hard for children’s heart health,” says Torsten Krieger, CEO of PSD Bank Hannover eG. Because the campaign week took place in weather conditions that were not always optimal. The fact that there was also driving on the rainy days shows the level of commitment to this important topic. From company teams to groups of friends, from club cycling professionals to hobby cyclists, everyone was there. People who are personally affected or have children who have not yet had an operation or who have already had an operation have also taken part in the HerzFahrt – as have many employees from various departments at the MHH. A total of around 67,000 kilometers were driven in the eight days! “A great action! We would like to thank all those involved and cooperation partners who made the success of the PSD HerzFahrt possible!” adds Torsten Krieger

Pediatric cardiologist and director of pediatric cardiology and intensive care medicine at MHH Prof. Dr. When the check was handed over, Philipp Beerbaum thanked everyone involved, but above all the participants who had supported the HerzFahrt so successfully with their sporting commitment. The donation will be used for a diagnostic system to create three-dimensional computer models of the heart. “With the new system, we will be able to plan surgeries and interventions with the cardiac catheter in the simulation much more precisely. In addition, we can also make it easier for parents to understand what exactly is done during these often complex procedures and how their children with heart disease can benefit from it,” emphasizes Clinic Director Professor Dr. Philip Beerbaum.

“A remarkable effort by all active people who cycled for the campaign! They initiated the financial support of the PSD Bank and thus made a contribution to our little patients,” explains Dr. Eckhard Schenke, Deputy Chairman of the Society of Friends of MHH eV

The PSD HerzFahrt Hannover is a project of the PSD Bank Hannover eG and is managed by the ADFC Region Hannover eV and the Association of Friends of the MHH e. V. supported.

The PSD Bank Hannover is a registered credit cooperative that has its roots in the former Post-Spar- und Kreditverein and thus has 150 years of experience. The business area extends from Wolfsburg in the east to Nienburg in the west and from Alfeld in the south to Lüchow in the north. The bank is engaged in lending and deposit business for private customers. The focus is on real estate financing, purchase loans, assets and pensions. PSD Bank Hannover works with well-known partners in the cooperative financial network, including Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall, Union Investment and R+V Versicherungen. The bank has around 50,000 customers, 30,000 of whom are members and also owners of the bank (as of December 31, 2022).

The PSD Bank belongs to the Federal Association of Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) and is a member of the deposit protection fund of the BVR.

