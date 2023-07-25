The first public neuromuscular clinical center based on the NeMO — Salute model will be born from the reorganization of the Bellaria hospital in Bologna

Donini: “A public service that benefits from the experience of the third sector”

The reorganization project of some areas of the Bellaria hospital dedicated to neuromuscular pathologies was presented to the patient associations

July 24, 2023– On the one hand the recognized quality at the international level of the regional system ofEmilia Romagna. On the other the skills from the Serena Foundationwhich over the years has built a innovative multidisciplinary model of taking care of adults and children with neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, SMA and Muscular Dystrophies.

From this meeting starts the reorganization plan carried out in recent months by the Bologna health authority which was shared in recent days with patient associations AssiSLA, Assamese, aism, isolates, Ice, Telethon, UILDM extension.

The IRCCS Neurological Sciences Institute of Bologna at the Bellaria hospital, in fact, will host a new neuromuscular department with an initial nucleus of 4 beds operational by the end of the year, destined to become 16 when fully operational, in three years. It’s about the first case in Italy completely public of a center based on the experience of the NeMO (NeurMuscular Omnicentre) Clinical Centers managed by the non-profit Serena Foundation.

It will be called NeMO Bologna Clinical Center. The peculiarity of this approach is that the model of care is based on multidisciplinarity, thanks to the presence in the wards of professionals with different clinical specialties called to work together to ensure continuity of care. Taking charge accompanies the person and his family throughout his life and in every phase of the disease: the rooms for ordinary hospitalization are therefore flanked by outpatient and day hospital areas, pediatric areas, gyms, common areas, gardens and terraces. It is essential that the hospital care pathways be accompanied by home care, given that unfortunately you have to live with many of these pathologies throughout your life.

The NeMO model then complements the diagnosis and to treatment me too’scientific activity of research.

“The Emilia area has always been the cradle of experimentation for new development models in the health sector – comments the councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini-. Models of care that are open to all because they are public, but which welcome the experience that comes from the third sector, that is, from the families of the patients themselves. This is why we have embraced this idea, even more so if we consider that the cure is accompanied by the other fundamental cornerstone of scientific research”.

It is no coincidence that the investment starts fromIRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna: it is in fact a regional referral center for diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, also recognized within the ERN since January, European Reference Network.

The start of the renovation works is set for September. The center will be built in pavilion C of the Bellaria Hospital, while the rehabilitation and research pathways will be opposite, in pavilion A. The coordination in the creation of the Nemo Bologna Clinical Center was entrusted to professor Rocco Liguori, director of the School of Neurological Specialization and Full Professor of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences at the University of Bologna. One of the crucial aspects of investing is focused on training for operators of the institute and provided by NeMO professionals who will transfer clinical, scientific, social-health and management skills. A Technical-Scientific Committee will guarantee the quality of the services provided both in terms of adherence to the standards of care, as well as their effectiveness.

“The innovation of the care processes is the design from which the creation of a new clinical center for neuromuscular diseases in Bologna is born – he declares Paolo Bordongeneral manager of AUSL Bologna, who continues: – The ability to systematize local services, integrating hospital care pathways with home care, therefore becomes one of the priorities to guarantee the best response to families”.

