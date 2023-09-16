the first regional project — Health — concluded in Emilia-Romagna

A qualitative investigation takes stock of the experimentation, carried out from 2016 to 2022. The Region’s objective is to set up 20 thousand stations in the area and guarantee the care of 12 thousand patients by 2026. An episode of the Hello World column on Lepida TV is also dedicated to ongoing and future projects

September 15, 2023 – 262 patients telemonitored from June 2021 to June 2022. Il 94% of the patients interviewed would like to continue using the service. Are the results of the first telemedicine project 2016-2022 of the Emilia-Romagna Region, financed with over 600 thousand euros of state resources, that involved complex patients with chronic pathologies through a single regional platform.

contributed to the development of organizational model for the implementation of telemedicine services which fall within the implementation interventions of the PNRR (Mission 6, Health) and the Complementary Plan.

“This project – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– tells us that telemedicine is a service appreciated by our communities, which contributes to improving the quality of assistance and care and which can be further strengthened. Precisely for this reason in recent months the Council has approved the organizational model for the implementation of the service, with the aim of setting up 20 thousand computer stations dedicated to telemedicine in the area. By 2025 we want to guarantee the care of 12 thousand patients with high complexity and care needs”.

At the end of the experimental phase of the project they were administered 31 satisfaction questionnaires for patients and 42 questionnaires for healthcare professionalswhich overall highlighted a good level of satisfaction towards the telemedicine service offered.

Of the 31 patients, 32% are over 80 years old, 35% are between 70 and 80 years old and 32% are under 70 years old. Of these, 61% filled out the questionnaire independently, 10% helped by the caregiver and in 29% of cases it was the caregiver who filled it out.

Among the patients, 54.8% said they were very satisfied and 42% were quite satisfied. 94% would like to continue using the telemedicine service. Among operators, 31% are very satisfied and 45.2% are quite satisfied.

Experimentation of the project

There are different phases of the project dal 2016, when it was approved by the Council, to date. In the first phase, financed with the resources provided by the National Health Fund, the healthcare companies located on the Apennine ridge were involved such as the local health authorities of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna and Romagna. Some health and social-health facilities relating to the territories of low Ferrara (Ferrara Local Health Authority) e of the Upper Marecchia Valley – RN (again Ausl Romagna) joined later thanks to the funding provided by the National Strategy for Internal Areas – SNAI. After identifying the target population – predominantly elderly patients with diabetes and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and/or heart failure taken care of by the multidisciplinary teams of the Health Houses – and the healthcare needs identified, the technological platform was set up and the operators were trained.

Initially, 16 Health Centers were identified to which 16 kits of devices for home telemonitoring were assigned, consisting of tablets with the function of gateway and user interface, electronic scale, oximeter, sphygmomanometer and physical activity tracker, for a total of 260 Kits (400 if we include the projects financed by the SNAI). Subsequently, the devices were distributed to a further 13 Health Houses, for a total number of 29. Furthermore, the staff of 53 Health Houses, spread throughout the regional territory, were trained and enabled to use the regional telemedicine. From June 2021 to June 2022 were telemonitored overall 262 patients.

During the experimentation they were organized some meetings with the operational groups of the Healthcare Companies to verify the progress of the project, identify the strengths and weaknesses of the telemedicine service and the strategies adopted to overcome any critical issues.

The greater diffusion of telemedicine services that will result from PNRR investments, the necessary training of patients/caregivers and operators, the attention to the organization and redesign of processes together with the updating of technologies will be able to contribute to improving the quality and proximity of the assistance and care provided to citizens and patients.

Telemedicine in Emilia-Romagna

The third episode of is dedicated to ongoing and future telemedicine projects Hello Worldthe new format created for Lepida TV by the Regional Information and Communication Agency of the Region, available at the link https://www.lepida.tv/video/hello-world-la-telemedicina-al-servizio-della-sanita-del-futuro-in-emilia-romagna.

