from Federica Cavadini

The rector: “It is a significant opening given the shortage of white coats, especially in sectors such as emergency-urgency and basic medicine”

For the next freshmen of Medicine the first call arrived and with new rules. The university of the San Raffaele opens enrollments for the admission test from 25 October with the formula of double proofon the same line as the national test, which will be repeated next year with the possibility of using the best score obtained for the ranking (as established in the decree published by the Ministry of the University on 28 September). However, fourth year high school students are not admitted to the San Raffaele test, unlike the entrance test for state universities. “We are also reflecting on this point,” they let the university know.

In the meantime, from next week the registration will start. Test dates are February 24-25 and March 24-25 (the national tests are in April and July). «For Medicine and Dentistry the chances of entry are doubled because the students of the fifth year of high school will be able to carry out two tests – explains the rector Enrico Gherlone -. It is a significant opening given the shortage of white coats, especially in sectors such as emergency-urgency and primary care, which jeopardize the quality of patient care ».

The admission notice has just been approved by the university. The places made available for 2023-2024 are 600 for Medicine and Surgery, in addition to 60 places for Dentistry. The multiple choice test lasts 60 minutes, takes place in person, on the computer, in the offices of Milan, Rome, Naples, Bari, Reggio Calabria, Catania and Cagliari and the cost is 250 euros. Tests from home instead for the 86 places of Medicine in English, on 4 and 5 March (1 March for non-EU citizens), registration costs 200 euros. On the university website the test dates for all courses, from Psychological Sciences and Techniques to Nursing Sciences, Biotechnology and Medical Biology, Rehabilitation Sciences, Health Professions. «An Online Review System is also available on the site, to view the tests carried out and the score obtained – they add to San Raffaele -. And to prepare for the tests, we also organize courses during the Christmas holidays and weekends ». See also "Serie A chaos? There is a protocol, but the local health authorities decide on health"

The dates of the national test, in April and July, will be published by November. The formula of the single competition has been filedaddressed on September 6 by tens of thousands of aspiring freshmen, for 2023-2024 we change: test open to those who already have a high school diploma and to fourth and fifth grade students. And repeatable. For Medicine as well as for Dentistry and Veterinary Medicine to be admitted it will be necessary to pass the Tolc exam (Test OnLine Cisia), which can be repeated several times. Test in presence, in the location chosen by the candidate, even if different from that of the future enrollment. Ninety minutes to answer fifty questions divided into four sections: understanding of the text and knowledge acquired in studies, biology, chemistry and physics, mathematics and reasoning. The best score obtained in the two sessions is valid for the ranking, and for 2024/2025 in the tests of the year 2024 or in the previous one.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe to the Corriere Milano newsletter for free. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Just click here.