The (first) spectacular images of the Moon seen up close thanks to the Indian probe – The video

The probe of the “Chandrayaan-3” mission has made a video, released by theIndian Space Research Organisation, in which we see the first images of the lunar surface. Departing last July 14 from the Satish Dhawan base in southern India, Chandrayaan-3 – which in Sanskrit means “lunar vehicle” – has been in orbit around the Earth’s natural satellite since Saturday August 5. The goal is to release a rover on lunar soil to explore a little-known part of the Moon, i.e. its South Pole, and provide data to the scientific community on soil and rock properties, chemical and elemental compositions, including the presence of water . If the probe succeeds in its intent (the moon landing is expected between August 23 and 24), India will become the fourth country in the world to succeed in bringing a vehicle to the surface of our satellite after the United States. the Soviet Union and China. It is not the first time that the country has tried to get to the moon. In the 2019 mission, however, the lander crashed due to malfunctioning braking thrusters.

