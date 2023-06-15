The first synthetic human embryo was created

Synthetic human embryos have been created using only stem cells, therefore without the use of ova and sperm. It is a potentially revolutionary discovery that presented yesterday by Dr. Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz, of the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology, during the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston. “We can create models similar to human embryos by reprogramming embryonic stem cells.”

The news was reported by the Guardian, explaining that the embryos created by scientists resemble those in the early stages of human development, and could open up a world in the treatment of genetic disorders and the biological causes of recurring miscarriages.

Times are still long, there are no short-term prospects for the clinical use of synthetic embryos. And it’s not yet clear whether these cells then have the potential to continue to mature beyond the earliest stages of development. Furthermore, at the moment it would be illegal everywhere to implant them in a patient’s uterus.

The great merit, however, lies in having provided a tool to better understand that phase of development that scientists call the “black box” – scientists are only allowed to grow embryos in the laboratory up to a legal limit of fourteen days. With this new discovery it is possible to analyze the course of development at a much later stage, by looking at pregnancy scans and donated embryos for research.

As explained by Robin Lovell-Badge, head of stem cell biology and developmental genetics at the Francis Crick Institute in London: “The idea is that if you really model normal human embryonic development using stem cells, you can get a huge amount of information about how we start development, what can go wrong, without having to use early embryos for research.”

This discovery, writes the Guardian, “highlights how quickly science in this field has passed the law, and scientists, in the UK and elsewhere, are already moving to develop voluntary guidelines to govern work with synthetic embryos”.

It is clear that this kind of study raises, in addition to legal problems, also a series of ethical problems, since the embryos developed in the laboratory, despite not having a beating heart or a brain in formation, still have cells that would normally form the placenta , the yolk sac and the embryo itself.

“There is also a significant unanswered question as to whether these structures, in theory, have the potential to grow into a living creature,” writes the Guardian. “Synthetic embryos grown from mouse cells have been reported to look nearly identical to natural embryos. But when they were implanted in the wombs of female mice, they didn’t develop into live animals. In April, researchers in China created synthetic embryos from monkey cells and implanted them in the wombs of adult monkeys, some of which showed the first signs of pregnancy but none of which continued to develop beyond a few days. The scientists say it is unclear whether the obstacle to more advanced development is merely technical or has a more fundamental biological cause.’