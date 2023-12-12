The first “Tiny Forest” is being built in Frankfurt

It’s hard to believe that the saplings, which are less than a meter high and are as thin as small twigs, can become shady trees and expansive shrubs in a few years. More than 400 such seedlings from a wide variety of local tree species are available in the approximately 120 square meter marked out area in the Gederner Straße green corridor in Eckenheim. 30 elementary school students from four classes at the nearby Theobald Ziegler School came with teachers and parents to plant Frankfurt’s first mini forest, also known as a “Tiny Forest,” in a public area. Such a microforest has existed in Darmstadt for two years.

The aim of the mini forest is not to create a cozy place to play or linger. Quite the opposite. A picket fence protects the area so that the very dense planting can flourish quickly and a forest ecosystem can develop in a small space. With the desired consequences for the microclimate: the plants help to cool the air in summer, they form a noise barrier and the rainwater can slowly seep away.

The diversity of plants should also attract a wide variety of animal species, insects, birds, spiders and much more. In the mini forest on Gederner Straße, not only trees have been planted, but dead wood has also been distributed over the area. And water is supposed to collect in a bathtub buried deep in the ground to provide a habitat for dragonflies or toads.

Difficult search for a suitable area

The “Main-Wäldchen” initiative came up with the idea of ​​planting such “Tiny Forests” in the middle of the city in Frankfurt – with the help of children and citizens – around a year ago. At that time, the citizen science project “Main-Stadtbaum” initiative, initiated by the Senckenberg Society, applied together with Greenpeace Frankfurt for the first “Biodiversity Frankfurt Ideas Competition”. Although a total of 38 initiatives took part, “Main-Wäldchen” won the first prize worth 15,000 euros in the spring. The competition was organized by Frankfurt’s Goethe University, the Senckenberg Society, Palmengarten, the city’s climate department and the Frankfurter Sparkasse.

The biggest challenge for Frankfurt’s first mini forest turned out to be finding a suitable area. Ultimately, there needs to be an area where a wild forest can grow and the city can still guarantee the so-called traffic safety obligation. No tree or branch may fall onto the sidewalk or street and injure a passerby.

Citizens want more natural greenery

As Mane Stelzer from the “Main-Wäldchen” initiative reports, the local advisory board for Eckenheim has campaigned for a mini-forest to be created in its district and has provided an additional 15,000 euros for this. The Gederner Straße green corridor was selected, whose clear design by the parks department did not meet the wishes of the citizens. According to Stelzer, they wanted more natural green. And so Frankfurt’s first mini forest is now being created there – six meters away from sidewalks and cycle paths.

Planting is carried out using the Miyawaki method. It is named after the Japanese forest scientist Akira Miyawaki. In the 1970s he invented the “Tiny Forest” as a fast-growing, intensive form of greenery for large cities. And how is the planting, which is currently not yet recognizable as a mini-forest, received by the students? Six-year-old Asya is looking forward to the green. “I love trees,” she says. Under no circumstances does she want plants to “kill” due to heat in the summer. Eight-year-old Jonathan also has a passion for planting. The fact that a wilderness should now emerge from it is not to his liking. “I don’t like all that undergrowth.”