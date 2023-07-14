THE FIRST TRANSCATHETER AORTIC VALVE IMPLANTATION SURGERIES PERFORMED AT THE HOSPITAL IN BOLOGNA AND AT SANT’ANNA DI FERRARA

The collaboration between the Health Authorities of Emilia-Romagna continues to further increase the assistance offer and the quality of care offered to patients. After signing the agreement with the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic, a new research project has been launched which sees the joint commitment of the Local Health Authority of Bologna and the University Hospital of Ferrara.

They were in fact executed at the Maggiore hospital of the Local Health Authority of Bologna e at Cona hospital – on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July – i first operations of transcatheter aortic valve implant or “TAVI” (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation), carried out by joint surgical teams of the two Health Authorities.

These interventions are part of a larger project: lo “TRACS” studio (TRanscatheter Aortic-Valve Implantation With or Without On-site Cardiac Surgery), coordinated by Operating Units of Cardiology of the Local Health Authority of Bologna (directed by dr. Gianni Casella) e of the University Hospital of Ferrara (directed by prof. Gabriel Guardigli). This is a randomized study in which patients are referred for the TAVI procedure in a center not necessarily equipped with cardiac surgery. The aim of the study is to demonstrate that the execution of this intervention in centers without heart surgery ensures the same results as the procedure performed in centers with heart surgery, improving waiting times and the quality of life of the patients.

In the weeks that preceded the execution of the procedures, the Cardiology doctors of the two companies selected and included the first patients in the study. These, as per protocol, were then “randomized” to perform the TAVI procedure in the center with and without cardiac surgery. On the days of 11 and 12 July the first patients in the centers without cardiac surgery were treated with this procedure (2 at the Maggiore hospital of the Bologna Local Health Authority and 1 at the Sant’Anna hospital in Ferrara). The professionals who made up the surgical teams to carry out the operations were, for the Cardiology Department of the Bologna hospital, the dr. Gianni Casella and the dr. Giampiero Nobile and, for the Cardiology department of the Cona hospital, the dr. Charles Tumscitz and the dr. Charles Penzo.

The first 3 patients operated on at the Maggiore Hospital and at the Cona Hospital are respectively 2 men and a woman between the ages of 86 and 88 who presented a diagnosis of severe aortic stenosis for which TAVI was considered by the doctors who had them being treated and by the cardiac surgeon, the preferable option compared to traditional surgery. The procedure lasted about 50 minutes and the patients always remained alert and cooperative.

“We are working to expand and qualify the high-level treatment possibilities for citizens residing in the Ferrara area, obviously always with the maximum possible safety – comments the Dr. Monica Calamai, Extraordinary Commissioner of the University Hospital of Ferrara –. Being able to be treated in structures closer to where you live is certainly an added value, as is the collaboration between the companies of the Emilia Romagna Regional Health System. In Ferrara we are doing it with the IOR of Bologna for the Argenta hospital and with the Sant’Orsola of Bologna for hepatobiliopancreatic surgery, to which we now add this agreement with the Ausl of Bologna which will bring mutual benefits and which also represents a important opportunity from a training point of view for our professionals”.

“We are proud of the launch of this study which will have an important impact in reducing waiting lists, enhancing the skills developed by the Cardiologists of the Ospedale Maggiore, in the context of a multi-year collaboration with the Policlinico di Sant’Orsola” points out Paolo Bordon, General Manager of the Local Health Authority of Bologna.

THE TAVI PROCEDURE. In recent years, the minimally invasive treatment of aortic stenosis: TAVI. This procedure is performed under sedation (and not under general anesthesia) through an arterial access which allows, through a catheter, to place a biological valve above the original valve which replaces the diseased one in operation. The choice between traditional surgery and TAVI is made on the basis of the patient’s characteristics in a shared discussion between cardiologists and heart surgeons. The operation lasts about an hour and does not include extra-corporeal circulation. The support of the nursing and radiological staff is also crucial for carrying out the procedure. Nurses play an active part in patient management to keep them cooperative during the various phases of the procedure and in the preparation of the valve which will then be implanted. If there are no complications during the operation, the patient is made to get up after 12-18 hours and the hospital stay is generally 3-5 days.

THE “TRACS” STUDY. The Cardiology Operating Units of the Local Health Authority of Bologna and the University Hospital of Ferrara are the promoters of the TRACS study, the winning result of the Finalized Research promoted by the Ministry of Health, and which will have to enroll over 500 patients in 3 years. The study aims to demonstrate that the TAVI procedure performed on patients with severe aortic stenosis is safe, feasible and effective even in centers without cardiac surgery. The patients involved in the study are those diagnosed with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis.

The aortic valve stenosis it’s a degenerative pathology associated with aging that affects the aortic valve and, when it becomes symptomatic, drastically reduces the quality of life and survival of patients. It’s about the most common valvular heart disease in industrialized countries. It occurs when the aortic valve does not work properly and blood has difficulty moving through it, making it difficult for the heart to pump. The most indicated treatment is aortic valve replacement surgery. For the past 10 years it has been possible, in some categories of patients (older and frail), to also perform the TAVI procedure, i.e. the percutaneous implantation of a new aortic valve. Until now this procedure has been and is performed only in centers that have a cardiac surgery unit.

The scientific team that devised the TRACS study (composed of the dr. Gianmarco Iannopollodal dr. Gianni Casella and from dr. Giampiero Nobile for theLocal health authority of Bolognatogether with the dr. Charles Tumscitzal dr. Charles Penzo ed al prof. Gianluca Campo for theUniversity Hospital of Ferrara) – supported by scientific evidence and by the standardization of criteria for selecting the most suitable patients in the best possible way – hypothesized that it was possible to perform these procedures even in centers without heart surgery. A fundamental requirement is that these centers already have consolidated experience in the selection, management and treatment of patients with severe aortic stenosis and TAVI procedure.

The study is multi-center and, in addition to the Emilian centers, cardiological centers in Tuscany, Piedmont and Veneto will also be involved.

Joint press release with the Local Health Authority of Bologna

