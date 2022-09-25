The first treatment of ALS was discovered by a Biellese. Professor Adriano Chiò led an experiment conducted in Turin.

The first treatment of ALS was discovered by a Biellese

Discovery of the first ALS treatment for patients with specific genetic mutations: new hopes for medicine following a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the most prestigious scientific journal in the medical field. And the research was coordinated by Adriano Chiò from Biella, who in 2021 was the winner of the Forbes Norris Award, the highest global recognition in SLA.

The publication of the research

The New England Journal of Medicine has published the results of an international study on Tofersen, a drug that has shown a slowdown and in some cases even a reversal of the clinical progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The treatment appears to be effective in people carrying the mutation in the SOD1 gene. This is an extraordinary clinical result, never previously observed in the treatment of ALS.

READ ALSO: Habilita I Cedri theater of a unique intervention

The SLA and the Tofersen

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease and reduces life expectancy, also causing a gradual and progressive motor disability. The positive effect of the drug manifests itself clearly during the first year of treatment and subsequently persists over time.

Professor Adriano Chiò (director of the regional expert center for ALS at the Molinette hospital in Turin) confirms the extraordinary importance of this result.

108 patients with ALS involved

The experimental study involved 108 individuals affected by ALS with mutation in the SOD1 gene divided into patients with rapid and slow progression and had two phases, a first of six months and a second extension of the study still in progress. Relevant is the significant reduction of the SOD1 protein and of the neurofilaments in cases subjected to this innovative therapy.

On Prima Torino read “Discovery of the first ALS treatment for patients with specific genetic mutations”