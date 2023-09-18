The first vaccine against liver cancer tested at the Pascale hospital in Naples

The Hepavac-201 vaccine against liver cancer tested at the IRCCS Pascale National Cancer Institute in Naples: it blocks the escape of tumor cells.

Il Hepavac-201 vaccine against liver cancer experienced inNational Cancer Institute IRCCS Pascale of Naples. This is the first vaccine of its kind in the world. The drug contains 16 different molecules, capable of inducing a broad-spectrum anti-tumor response and thus preventing tumor cells from escaping the control of the immune system, delaying the recurrence of the disease. The hope is that the vaccine can also eliminate relapses, improve patients’ quality of life and prolong survival.

The world’s first vaccine for liver cancer tested in Naples

Hepavac-201 is the first in the world for liver cancer against numerous molecular targets, promoted by the Tumor Institute of Naples. After the studies and trials, the vaccine was administered to the first patient suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma without acute side effects. Three more patients are on the waiting list to begin treatment in the coming weeks. In total 10 patients will be enrolled.

A team of specialists is working on the experiment, led by the scientific coordinator of the project, Luigi Buonagurodirector of the Laboratory of Innovative Immunological Models, from Francesco Izzodirector of the Complex Hepatobiliary Surgery Unit, from Paolo Asciertocoordinator of the Phase 1 clinical trial facility.

The development of the vaccine began in 2013 and the first results will be available by June 2024. The trial will allow evaluating the tolerability of the vaccine and its ability to induce an immune response. The Hepavac vaccine was originally developed by a European Consortium coordinated by Luigi Buonaguro and financed by the European Union. The current Hepavac-201 trial was possible thanks to the co-financing of the Campania Region with the “Campania Oncoterapie” project.

The collaboration with AstraZeneca

Luigi Buonaguroscientific coordinator of the project, explains:

“The original vaccine formulation was updated with the aim of enhancing the immunological response. In particular, an immunomodulator (Durvalumab) was also included with the totally free support of AstraZeneca. The objective of the study is to evaluate the “safety” of vaccination treatment and the immune response against tumor antigens specifically expressed by liver tumors”.

And he concludes:

“Obviously, we must not induce easy enthusiasm but, if the results are as desired, Hepavac will be the first vaccine in the world for liver cancer candidate for subsequent large-scale trials to definitively test its efficacy and provide a valid therapeutic tool for patients suffering from such a lethal tumor.”

Per Attilio Bianchigeneral manager of Pascale,

“The Hepavac vaccine represents one of the flagship projects of our Institute which is increasingly characterized both by its centrality at a regional level in the field of oncology research and treatment and by the absolute quality and innovation of the therapeutic offer in the oncology sector . Furthermore, regional funding was essential to be able to continue the studies initially financed by the European Community. In my opinion, this represents a virtuous example of regional funds supporting projects that have already given promising results. If we have the possibility to continue experimenting it is only thanks to the sensitivity shown by president De Luca”.

