The first video of a cat streaming from outer space

Taters is a tabby cat with orange fur who is the protagonist of a video that is historic in its own way, although not very different from those of cats that are widely seen and shared online. The video of him was in fact transmitted for the first time in high definition from deep space (i.e. at a very large distance) and covered a distance of 31 million kilometers. For those who are worried: Taters has always remained here on Earth, but the experiment carried out by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has demonstrated important new possibilities for transmitting greater quantities of data over great distances, an important result for future explorations at a great distance from our planet.

The experiment took place thanks to the space probe Psyche, launched in the middle of last October and whose primary mission is the study of asteroids composed almost entirely of metals found between Mars and Jupiter. A first test was carried out in November with the probe sending a signal when it was 16 million kilometers away from Earth, but they were mostly randomly generated data sets, without the involvement of cats .

The new demonstration test instead he used Taters’ video, in order to better verify the functionality of the system and to arouse the curiosity of even people who are not involved in the work. The transmission from Psyche was carried out via the “flight laser transceiver”, an instrument that uses laser pulses to send data through the space environment. The signal was received on Earth by the Hale Telescope at the Mount Palomar Observatory in California.

Sending the video (which had been done before the probe’s departure) from Psyche to Earth took 101 seconds at a speed of 267 megabits per second (Mbps), a remarkable result considering that often terrestrial connections for example to navigate on the Internet they are much slower. As Ryan Rogalin, responsible for the scientific part of the project, recalled: «Despite the transmission taking place millions of kilometers away, it was possible to send a video at a higher speed than broadband Internet connections». The video was then sent from Mount Palomar to JPL headquarters via an Internet connection that was slower than that between Psyche and Earth.

The video shows Taters on a pillow playing at trying to catch a light dot generated with a laser pointer, in reference to the type of test carried out with a laser by NASA.

Beyond Taters’ enjoyment, the test demonstrated the potential of new laser data transmission systems for large-data interplanetary communications. Advances in the sector could make data transmission more practical and faster not only from space probes, but also in future missions involving humans.

Share this: Facebook

X

