The fitness area in the Buca del Palio is ready

The fitness area in the Buca del Palio is ready

The day has come. The inauguration of the new equipped fitness area in the Buca del Palio has been set, a Round Table 76 San Miniato-Fucecchio project carried out by the club with great determination in collaboration with the municipal administration. On April 14 at 11. The project aims to promote health, sport, social integration, inclusion and communication. The entire area is built with zero impact and can be used by all types of users including people with disabilities, simple and complex communication disorders, young and old. It is a real open-air gym in contact with nature. The mayor of Fucecchio Alessio Spinelli, the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani, the councilor for sport of the Municipality of Fucecchio Fabio Gargani and the president of Round Table 76 San Miniato-Fucecchio Lorenzo Puccinelli will intervene.

