Listen to the audio version of the article

It is the most anticipated and most feared spin-off by Game of Thrones fans. We are two hundred years before the Iron Throne and the most violent and psychotic family is in the sights. The Targaryens are the neighbors we all wish we had. Now we will find out more about them. And then in this very hot August of highly anticipated there is The Sandman, perhaps one of the best comics in history. Here, too, the risk of disappointment is very high also because transforming a sacred monster such as Nei Gaiman’s masterpiece into a TV series is not an operation to be taken lightly. In line, but only for Marvel fans, is She-Hulk who promises to be unusually comical.

The Sandman – Season 1 – August 5th

The trailer for the TV series inspired by Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman promises very well. And one says that the comic has loved him madly. However, the transposition of Gaiman’s works are not simple. The reference is to American God which started well then died after the first season. In this case, however, the presence behind the scenes of the British writer should reassure us all. (Netflix).

The Sandman – Season 1 – August 5th

House of the Dragon – Season 1 – August 21st

The story of the Targaryen Civil War, which took place 300 years before the events described in “Game of Thrones”. Aegon’s supporters clash with those of his half-sister Rhaenyra for the throne of Viserys I, their late father. Two hundred years before Game of Thrones, we will be part of the conspiracies and war that led to the downfall of House Targaryen. (Sky Atlantic)

House of the Dragon – Season 1 – August 21st

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Season 1 – August 7

It sounds funny, and at Marvel they don’t always manage to be funny. Jennifer Walters is the cousin of a certain Bruce Banner who becomes She-Hulk after an accident that sees her forced to undergo a transfusion with Hulk’s own blood. You are a lawyer dealing with metahuman cases. The relationship between the two green giants promises to be at the heart of the series. From the trailer the two seem to work together. (Disney Plus)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Season 1 – August 7

Locke & Key – Season 3 – August 20

Third and final season. It’s better that way. The supernatural series began to lose sense as early as the second season. Good idea, minus the actors, questionable the script. Let’s hope for a great ending. But we believe little. (Netflix)