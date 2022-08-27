Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s a long-distance derby between House of The Dragon that started in August on Sky and the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that hits screens in September on Amazon Prime. The Game of Thrones prequel dedicated to the House of the Targaryens versus that of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings. George RR Martin v. JRR Tolkien on TV, wanting to be blasphemous. Certainly, however, this year is an extraordinary September for fantasy fans with two huge productions that promise to be the event of 2022. House of The Dragon has started very well, at least for Game of Thrones fans. For the Lord of the Rings the challenge is culturally more complex: Tolkien’s fantasy is not a modern product it is more a classic. TV series are less epic than big screen productions. For the rest there is little really surprising to report. Skam Italia is something incomprehensible for those who are not Generation Z. If you want to stay in true horror then it is better to go and discover the sects of Ohaio rather than young people who go to university. Finally, a happy appreciation for the first series The Sandman on Netffix which has kept its promises.

Skam Italia: Season 5, the trailer

Skam Italia – Season 5 – 1st September 2022

Skam Italia is the Italian translation of a Norwegian franchise dedicated to teenagers. It seems to be thought of at the table as a clever way to tell adults what young people are like. Moreover, the Italian one is one of the best adaptations according to the critics. Yet for those over 40 it is irritating and produces annoying side effects against young people and also makes you feel older. (Netflix)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 1 – September 2

The events take place thousands of years before the events narrated in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien, and will take viewers into a distant era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms ascended to glory and fell into ruin, unlikely heroes they were tested, hope hanging on the thinnest of threads, and one of the greatest villains to come out of Tolkien’s pen threatened to plunge the whole world into darkness. The series will explore the Misty Mountains, Lindon, the capital of the forest elves, and the shores of the kingdom of Númenor. There is neither Bilbo, nor Frodo, Gandalf and “my-tessoro”. There is everything that preceded them (Amazon Prime Video)

The devil in Ohio, the trailer

The Devil in Ohio – Season 1 – September 2

It is the adaptation of Daria Polatin’s best-selling book and is inspired by a true story. We are in the horror made in the USA, the one with the cornfields that hide evil and the American towns that are scary. The story is that of a hospital psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) and a mysterious girl escaped from a cult. The packaging is not the most original but the fear on TV is often boring and follows the usual stereotypes. And in any case, September still faces it with a horror. (Netflix)

Andor – Season 1 – September 21st

It is the prequel to Rogue One, centered on the character of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. The Star Wars TV series so far have all been half a disappointment with the exception of the Mandalorian. They are marketing products for boys and girls who have not experienced the wonder of the first Star Wars. It may also be for this reason that perhaps we are looking for amazement and imagination where instead there is only skilled commercial craftsmanship. (Disney +)