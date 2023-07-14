Home » The five unexpected symptoms that may indicate the arrival of Alzheimer’s
The five unexpected symptoms that may indicate the arrival of Alzheimer’s

There are several signs that can suggest that you have contracted this degenerative disease. Let’s find out together what they are and when they represent an alarm bell

L’Alzheimer arrives without too many warnings. He can send signals, but you can’t always perceive them. And that’s exactly what makes it pathology even more frightening and difficult to decipher. It can often be misunderstood since i symptoms are similar to those of slightly less serious diseases such as anxiety e depression.

Of course the first big caveat is the memory lossbut there are a whole series of other factors that must be considered and which according to experts represent bad signs about the arrival of theAlzheimer.

The five “unknown” signs that could indicate Alzheimer’s

For example, if you start dispensing money around for no reason, it may mean that the ventromedial and orbitofrontal prefrontal cortex has already been affected. They are the regions of the brain responsible for decision making. Also beware of mood swings. Anyone who has never suffered from them and finds themselves having to deal with them at the age of 60 should at least talk to a doctor to investigate the situation. In fact, among the hypotheses there could also be the specter ofAlzheimer.

What if we told you that even the look does it do its part? If you find it difficult to combine the pieces and use the clothing to wear surely something is wrong. Consulting a specialist in cognitive problems can certainly be a good choice. Moving on to guide good drivers who out of the blue mispark their car or do it obscenely could potentially be at risk.

And if once over 60 after a lifetime without saying a single one swear word did we start making vulgar jokes and saying obscene phrases? Neurologists strongly recommend investigating when situations of this type occur. In short, there is always to be careful when you go on with age.

On the other hand theWorld Health Organization estimates that there are 47.5 million people with dementia (a generic term used to refer to all diseases of this type) worldwide. The predictions for the future, however, are even more catastrophic. In fact, by 2030 the figure could reach 75.6 million while in 2050 even 135.5 million. Scary numbers that speak volumes about how prevention can be essential to avoid the worst effects of a monster that is now spreading more and more.

