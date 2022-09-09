Loading player

After the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, the flags of British royal residences and institutions were lowered to half mast, as is the custom in the event of national mourning. Of all the photos that are circulating, those of the flag of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, are the most striking because of the very sharp rainbow in the background. Even outside the UK, many institutional buildings, skyscrapers and stadiums have lowered their flags or displayed images of the queen.

