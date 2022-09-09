Home Health The flags at half mast for the queen
The flags at half mast for the queen

The Windsor Castle flag (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

  • Thursday 8 September 2022

Photos of this and other mourning manifestations from institutions, skyscrapers and stadiums around the world


After the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, the flags of British royal residences and institutions were lowered to half mast, as is the custom in the event of national mourning. Of all the photos that are circulating, those of the flag of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, are the most striking because of the very sharp rainbow in the background. Even outside the UK, many institutional buildings, skyscrapers and stadiums have lowered their flags or displayed images of the queen.

– Read also: God save the queen’s photos

