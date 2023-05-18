“The flood arrives at 2 in the morning”, “The Motta bridge has collapsed”, “You have to evacuate”: all the fake news of the Modena red alert – SulPanaro

Article published on Wednesday 17 May at 21 – “The flood arrives at 2 in the morning”, “The Motta bridge has collapsed”, “You have to clear out”: there are many fake news of the Modena weather alert that were heard today, when even the images of the flood that dominated a stretch motorway were indicated as relating to the Modena ring road. Similarly, the video that is playing on many mobile phones showing the flooded Bologna station is a fake. That’s not the underpass of the large Emilian station, which fortunately is fully functional. But let’s debunk each one.

The flood arrives at 2 in the morning

The flood of the Secchia, as well as the flood of the Panaro, is already passing through the territory of the Bassa. And it does so very slowly. The predictions of its intensity between yesterday and today have changed according to various assessments also made on the amount of rain that fell on their journey from the mountain to the plain. In the plains it stopped raining already in the afternoon and this partially reduced the forecasts. The meteorological situation is slightly improving, even in the mountains it has stopped raining and the flooding of the rivers is now starting the second transit towards the valley. This new, more favorable atmospheric condition made it possible to fill the expansion tanks more and thus regulate the flow of rivers in the plains; all the planned maneuvers were performed within the times indicated by the procedures.

But be careful: the Secchia river has already reached 0.000 m at 0.0000 m (over 10.1 meters) at 4.00 pm on Wednesday afternoon. The record was 11.06 meters in December 2020 and there were no particular problems then. The record was 11.06 in December 2020. In the next few hours the Secchia will exceed threshold 3 also in the Bassa, between 6 and 8 the peak is expected in San Prospero: for this reason the Municipalities of Bomporto and Bastiglia have arranged, for tomorrow 18 May, the closure of all schools of all levels. And those in the Northern Area Union have also made similar decisions.

The Panaro river, on the other hand, will see the passage of the full height around 10 pm tonight and with a more constant and very slow trend.

River levels Wednesday night

“The Motta bridge has collapsed”

It is not the Motta di Cavezzo bridge that collapsed. Our bridge is doing well and is preparing to withstand the flood of the Secchia. Unfortunately, a bridge of the same name in the Bologna area collapsed, the Motta bridge in the Molinella area.

Here are the images that come from the province of Bologna

“You have to clear out your house”

“You have to clear out, you are in danger, leave the house” is the alarmist call that some elderly people are hearing between Soliera and Carpi. Its existence was discovered because a woman asked for confirmation by calling the Municipality of Soliera.

It is a hateful scam that scam professionals try to get you out of the house, playing on the real alarm messages of the institutions.

In particular, this afternoon both the Municipality of Soliera and the Municipality of Carpi made one, as well as the Municipality of Bomporto in relation to the Sorbara area and the industrial area, asking those who live near the banks to move to the upper floors. Attention then: the invitation is only to change plans, not to leave one’s home. And it is aimed only and exclusively at those who live in certain areas.

Update of the bridge situation in the province of Modena at 9pm on Wednesday 17 May:

– Ponte Alto (Modena) closed Ponte Alto (Modena) closed

– Ponte dell’Uccellino between Modena and Soliera sul Secchia closed

– Bacchello bridge (Sozzigalli) open

(will close on Thursday morning) (will close on Thursday morning) – Pioppa bridge (San Poxidenio) open

(will close on Thursday morning) (will close on Thursday morning) – Concordia S/S bridge open

– Bondanello-Quistello bridge (MN) open

– Strada Curtatona bridge in Fossalta, Modena (Torrente Tepido, tributary of the Panaro) closed

– San Martino Secchia bridge (between San prospero and Carpi) closed

– Ponte Motta (Cavezzo) closed

– Navicello Vecchio bridge between Nonantola and Modena closed

– Bailey bridge of Solara di Bomporto closed

– Bridge in via Passo Ca’ Bianca (Finale Emilia) closed

– The bridge in via Gherbella between via Baccelliera and stradallo San Lorenzo in Modena is closed to traffic

