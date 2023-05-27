The flood in Romagna and the risk of infection: which diseases can be triggered and how important monitoring is





Only up to a few decades ago, the images of the flood in Emilia Romagna that have appeared on the media screens, and which have been added to an increasingly close series of similar events, appeared confined to distant parts of the globe, above all in that southeast asian historically tormented by extreme weather phenomena, perceived as a sort of curse foreign to human causality. The ‘island of the west’ looked like an oasis spared from stepmother nature.

Even the infectious diseases they now seemed confined to a remote past defeated thanks to vaccines and antibiotics, and many other health risks were brought to the attention of the health services of the so-called developed countries. We had the first tangible sign that things were not exactly like this in the early 1980s with the diffusion of theAidsthen renamed bovine spongiform encephalopathy “mad cow” by the media, while the final sentence came with the pandemic of Covid-1, actually preceded by the increasingly close ones of the flu viruses. All originating from that “leap of species” of which perhaps the virus of measles it was the earliest known historical example.

It is therefore no longer true that infectious diseases have given way to the so-called chronic-degenerative diseases. Alas, they are simply adding and recognizing the same ‘first cause’ of the others which gives its name to the era we are living in (antropocene), characterized by the effects produced by a human activity that has considered nature as the source inexhaustible and free resources dedicated to it.

Instead, the bill has arrived, which also includes the floods in Emilia-Romagna which immediately, together with the physical damage caused to people and things, brought the anachronistic back into the limelight infectious risk. Concern for the tetanus, a disease now classified in Europe among the rare ones, not to mention the typhoid-like gastro-intestinal infections due to the mixing and dispersion of sewage wastewater, the drainage of animal manures from the soil, as well as the saturation of water treatment systems that they could also threaten the food chain. And then the impact produced by the involvement of intensive farming with animal corpses and notoriously infected sewage, as documented by the massive use of antibiotics in the sector. There is also fear of the risk of leptospirosisa zoonosis moreover of occupational origin, induced by the infected urine of mice which prey above all on pigs.

Stagnant water that cannot be drained quickly enough favors the proliferation of pathogenic microorganisms to the nth degree and, when the heat arrives, the land, once again marshy, as this territory originally looked, will become breeding ground for insects of all kinds. In short, a tragic mockery of modernity.

Scientific research has always been interested in the relationship floods/health and more recently it has also addressed what happens more and more often in Western countries, as documented by systematic reviews of literature and the like (Flood-induced mortality across the globe: Spatiotemporal pattern and influencing factors, Science Total Environment, 2018 Dec 1;643:171-182). Alongside what has already been mentioned, in flooded homes there are health risks associated with the growth of moulds and spores that can form even several days after the calamitous event following the persistence of humidity on the internal surfaces of buildings. Allergic reactions on the skin and mucous membranes, breathing difficulties up to one’s own and true asthma attacks are associated with these consequences.

But not only this type of immediate effect is described. Longer-term outcomes involving the mental health of those who have helplessly witnessed serious emotional and material losses, such as anxiety and depression requiring medical treatment. Increases in mortality in these populations due to cardio-circulatory causes and diabetes are documented in correlation to post-traumatic stress conditions capable of triggering, through known neuro-endocrine mechanisms, increases blood pressure and blood sugar.

Ascertained evidence, as happens in many other acute events, is the effect multiplier which occurs due to the damage to health that occurs in populations with a low socio-economic level, testifying that this inequality always brings with it any other sort of disadvantages that deeply mark the quantity and quality of life, as many studies document.

However, while the estimates of material damage of an economic nature appear very precise, the same cannot be said for them sanitaryespecially in the long term, which would require longitudinal cohort epidemiological studies, i.e. able to precisely identify the individuals who make up the population at risk (usually but not always exactly coinciding with the resident one) and to ascertain the type and frequency of pathologies over time arisen in comparison with those of similar populations not exposed to the risk under study and with what previously occurred in the same population affected by the event.

Monitoring the mortality and morbidity of the resident population over time is not adequate, because the resident population it is not stable and the one at risk, precisely because of the consequences induced by the same, can migrate elsewhere, determining “paradoxical evidence” for which the health conditions of damaged territories would be better than the comparison ones.

However, in Italy, particularly in the central-northern regions such as Emilia-Romagna, there are digitized information flows of good quality and completeness which account for all the healthcare services offered under the National Health Servicestarting from hospital admissions and first aid services.

It is therefore desirable that this type of study be promoted, alongside timely interventions capable of dealing with the immediacy of the problems, because the prevention of future damage is greatly nourished by the knowledge that comes from previous experiences. We all know very well that this step is unfortunately not automatic, on the contrary, but still constitutes the necessary prerequisite which will serve the survivors of the new generations.