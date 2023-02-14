Rogue nostalgia. The common thread that binds them to the past, those of Pd, they just can’t cut it. He is stronger than them: in words the dem hope for a radical renewal of the left, but in deed they always have in their heads (and in their hearts) the nostalgic project of large gathering progressive. They dream of the eternal return of the “Red thing“, or a joyful war machine, but in version 4.0. This can also be seen from the recent reactions to the vote in Lombardy and Lazio, which sanctioned yet another electoral flop for the oppositions.

Bonaccini and the temptation of the wide field

In the face of the defeat, the only reaction received from the circles of gauche italica was to recreate a unification to stem the center-right. Wow, what an original idea: never heard before. The ideal call to arms started, not even 48 hours after the defeat, from one of the most representative faces of the future Pd: Stefano Bonaccini. The candidate for the dem secretariat, replying to the post-election recriminations of the leader of the third pole, in fact declared: “ Calenda mustn’t tell me that the Democratic Party has lost, I said so. We lost, but losing like and worse than the Democratic Party, Calenda and the Five Stars must ask themselves the problem that without the Democratic Party they will not be able to never win elections in this country “. Message not too complex to decipher.

Failure to renew and calculation errors

For those who have not understood it, Bonaccini has explicitly reached out to third-party and pentastellati for the composition of a large progressive front. In practice, here is the theorized return of long field in an anti-Meloni key: a project that stinks of mothballs just to name it. But wasn’t the president of Emilia Romagna the one intent on avoiding the mistakes of the past? The impression is that many on the left are making arguments of an algebraic nature, assuming that the sum of Pd, 5s and the third pole could turn out to be convenient at the polls. But the calculation is fallacious: as noted on these pages, in fact, in the recent regional round, not even the “Red Thing” could have stopped the impetuous center-right storm. Lombardy would have ended up with about 55% against 43% of the left; in Lazio 52% against 45%.

Elly Schlein and the hand extended to the 5s

“ Serve uno choc, serve Elly Schlein. The only one who can answer a renewal question “, said Nicola Zingaretti, Pd deputy and former governor of Lazio. But the paradox is that the political project proposed by the dem deputy is far from new. The candidate for the secretariat, with her motion all about LGBT rights, migrants and environmentalism , seems distant from the urgencies complained of by the progressive electorate itself.And it is also curious that Schlein too is tempted by the return of the wide, extended first to the Five Stars. “ I think it is irresponsible not to try, with the other oppositions, to find common battle fronts “, Elly herself had recently pointed out.

Useless electoral polygamy

But on the left they persist in making a big error of assessment, which is moreover common to all oppositions. The problem, even before the numbers, is in fact in the contents. It is useless to try strange things electoral polygamy: as things stand, the sum of projects already rejected by citizens will not be so different from the losing response aroused by individual proposals.