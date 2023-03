An ‘infinite’ influence. The Australian, who arrived in Italy at the end of October, doesn’t want to leave. You have affected about 10 million people, with your characteristic symptoms: fever, cold, sore throat. But also intense muscle and joint pain, headache, lack of appetite, difficulty in disposing of the sense of exhaustion. The fact is that this year, after the peak reached early, shortly after mid-December, the flu curve has stabilized.