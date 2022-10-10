We were usually used to dealing with each other around Christmas-January. But this year it came definitely early. We are talking about the flu, which is already putting many Italians to bed. And the problem of recent years returns: how to distinguish it from Covid?

The flu has already arrived: thousands of Italians in bed

Fever, headache, vomiting: these are currently the symptoms of the flu that has already hit many Italians. Giving a number is complicated, because it often gets confused with Covid, but just – if you have children – take a look at their class: surely some pupils will be missing. And in that case, get ready, it could soon be your turn.

The first hints were already seen at the end of September in Trentinowhere theAustralian influence. What is special about it? Well, actually practically nothing. The symptoms are always those of the typical seasonal ills: fatigue, pain in bones and muscles, fever and problems with the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems. The only thing that worries a bit is the intensity: as he explained Fabrizio Pregliascothe flu season in Australia (where the seasons are “reversed” from us) has been particularly “ferocious”, and so we might expect similar “violence”.

But we’re still talking about the flu. Therefore, those who do not have particular health problems can feel quite calm and do as he always has: a few days in bed, some medicines and after a while everything returns to normal. The situation is different if we talk about patients with a frail condition.

How to distinguish the flu from Covid

In recent years, it has become particularly “difficult” to identify the flu. You because Covid has in fact “monopolized the scene”, or because the symptoms are similar. And indeed it is practically impossible to distinguish between the two viruses. The only safe strategy is to swab, which will tell you whether or not you are positive for Coronavirus.

What to take (and what not to) when you have the flu

Usually the “pure” flu is not cured with antibiotics, which indeed have a counterproductive effect. The only sensible advice is to contact your primary care physician to evaluate medication intake and leave the disease to his own natural course.

Some advice, however, can be given on nutrition (and they are the “classic” ones): it is necessary, in case of flu, maintain good hydration and limit your intake of sugars and caffeinated drinks.

Vaccination

There are no great strategies for countering the flu. The only solution is that of vaccination. Which can also be carried out simultaneously with the anti-Covid one. The virologist spoke about it on Sunday evening, October 9, 2022 Roberto Burioni a What’s the weather like. Remotely connected as positive to Covid, despite the fourth dose just carried out (and there was no lack of criticism, controversy and teasing on social media), he reiterated the importance of vaccination. Which can also be done simultaneously. In fact, many argue that a good strategy is to carry out the Covid recall and the anti-flu on the same day.