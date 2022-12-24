The flu is increasingly scary also because medicines are starting to run out. It is alarm among the population. What to do?

For two years she was absent with excuses. Too stronger than her Covid-19, which caused one of the most dramatic pandemics in human history. The flu patiently waited for his turn to return and when he finally arrived, he showed up again with his most “tough” face.

It’s called “Australiana” and marks the return in grand style of the canonical influence, the one we’ve all had, even several times, in the course of our lives. A sign that everything is slowly returning to normal, even if it is not yet the time to shout “victory”. And the Australian is also starting to get a little scary as medicines are starting to run out.

The flu is scarier and scarier. What to do?

We had placed it in an old trunk, as one does with clothes that you know will never be worn again but are sorry to give away. For a lifetime she kept our parents company, and then us and our children. For two years she was as if rested because another virus had arrived and had taken her place. She will be sorry to leave that place historically than her, but whoever replaced her was definitely stronger so there was no need to discuss.

For two years the Covid – 19 has made the good and the bad weather, especially the bad. It has locked down much of the world, it has kept millions of families in the four corners of the earth locked up at home. He let almost everyone experience the use of masks and created a parallel reality where they communicated only with mobile phones and computers. And the flu, in silence, he observed. Waiting for his moment.

And her time has finally come for her. You even anticipated it, such was the will to be seen again, and felt again, on the skin of the infected. In the year of her return, she was baptized “Australiana”, a very annoying and difficult flu to eradicate. Even the medicines for her care are starting to run out and people are seriously starting to worry. After two years of a pandemic, she really didn’t need this.

Aussie is tough

From that first case that broke out right there where kangaroos frolic, the Australian landed in Italy. From the first infections it was understood that it is a very aggressive form of flu. in some ways even worse than Covid – 19, if only because it attacks above all young and very young people. Not sparing, however, adults and the elderly. The symptoms are loud and clear: Temperature, sore throat, cough e articolar pains.

It takes several days for complete recovery and this is a sign of how particularly aggressive the return influence is. At the first symptoms, thoughts fly directly to Covid and then immediately to the pharmacy for the swab. Once the “pandemic” danger has been averted, we dive into medicines to combat the Australian flu. But the nasty surprise is that many specific drugs are in short supply right at the time of the flu peak. The city of Crotone is suffering from the lack of some Australian medicines.

Syrups for children are becoming increasingly difficult to find as well as antibiotics and paracetamol. For two years the flu was at rest, it recharged its batteries well and came back tougher than ever. And if there is also a shortage of medicines…