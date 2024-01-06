The flu is pressing, still 1 million at home. Stop Covid – Healthcare

The flu is still hitting hard. In the week between Christmas and New Year, according to the new RespiVirNet surveillance bulletin from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, just over 1 million Italians were put to bed by flu-like syndromes.

However, the real number may be higher due to notification delays caused by the end-of-year holidays.

“At the moment it is difficult to predict when the peak will be. However, it is likely that in the coming weeks there will still be a sustained circulation of respiratory viruses, especially with the reopening of schools”, Anna Teresa Palamara, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, told ANSA.

E we are approaching 7 million cases. In fact, since last November, when surveillance began, there have been 6.7 million cases of influenza in Italy. Last season ended 2023 with a rather high figure which reached 14 million cases.

As regards the latest data of recent days, last week young children were hit the hardest: if the average incidence in the population was 17.5 cases per thousand inhabitants, under the age of five, 48.7 children per thousand contracted respiratory viruses.

The ISS report also shows that among the viruses responsible for infections, the impact of influenza ones increases. Among samples analyzed by RespiVirNet laboratories, 37.5% tested positive for influenza. As for the severity, at the moment, according to the ISS expert, no signs of greater aggressiveness of the flu virus circulating this year appear to emerge.

Meanwhile, Covid seems to be slowing down. According to the latest monitoring by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in the last week the transmissibility index is stable and below the epidemic threshold at 0.75. Reported infections (38,736) and hospitalizations are decreasing, both in the wards and in intensive care. In particular, the occupancy of beds in the medical area is at 10.1% (6,320 hospitalized) compared to the 11% recorded on 27 December, while the occupancy of beds in intensive care is at 2.8% (246 hospitalized) compared to 3.2% the previous week.

“The epidemiological trend, although affected by an inevitable delay in the provision of data by the Regions due to the holiday period, is consolidated as having absolutely little impact on hospital admissions, an indicator which is certainly more reliable and significant today, as well as in a decrease in contagion and transmissibility indices”, stated the general director of Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia.

However, deaths are increasing (371). The number, however, “also includes data from previous weeks which had not been notified by some Regions”, explains Vaia who invites “to maintain prevention and therapeutic measures for the most fragile” and notes that “as foreseeable and in line with other countries, the flu is still growing which adds to the transmission of other respiratory viruses”.

Meanwhile, good news is arriving on anti-Covid vaccines. A study published in Eurosurveillance, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control magazine, confirmed a good level of protection of the vaccine updated to XBB.1.5, which showed an efficacy of 70.7% against hospitalization and 73.3 % from intensive care treatments in the first two months of the vaccination campaign in the Netherlands.

In Spain, however, the Minister of Health Monica Garcia invited “to always have a mask at hand” to wear in crowded environments, given the “significant increase” in respiratory viruses.

