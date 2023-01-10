The flu epidemic seems to be drawing to a close. Started at the beginning of December, well in advance of past years (before the Covid wave), it is now declining, so much so that our region, after being in the area of ​​very high incidence for three weeks, is now in the “orange” area of ​​medium circulation.

A decrease in flu-like syndromes was also recorded nationwide between December 26 and January 1.

In the 52nd weekin fact, the incidence was equal to 12.2 cases per thousand assisted (13.7 in the previous week). The decline was evident in all age groups except in the elderly in which a slight increase is observed. However, they are more affected children under five years of age in which the incidence was equal to 34.6 cases per thousand assisted (42.2 in the previous week), in the age group 5-14 years was 15.85, in the age range 15-64 was of 10,96 and among aged individuals aged 65 or over, the figure reached 7.24 cases per thousand assisted.

The viruses in circulation, in addition to the flu, are respiratory types, including respiratory syncytial virus, in very young children, and SARS-CoV-2.

In week 52/2022, 1,432 clinical samples received from the various laboratories belonging to the InfluNet network were reported through the InfluNet portal and, among the 1,284 analysed, 281 (21.9%) were positive for the influenza virus. Particularly276 were type A (190 subtype H3N2, 35 H1N1pdm09 and 51 not yet subtyped) and 5 were type B.

Among the aforementioned samples analysed, 108 (8.4%) were positive for SARS-CoV-2, while 331 were positive for other respiratory viruses, in particular: 270 (21%) RSV, 34 Rhinovirus, 11 Metapneumovirus , 8 Adenoviruses, 4 human Coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV-2 and 4 parainfluenza viruses.

In Lombardy

Within the last week of 2022 the incidence is further decreased: our region ended the year in the “orange” range which predicts an incidence of less than 14.37 cases per 1,000 assisted. Particularly the rate of 11.45 per thousand was reached. It still remains high in the range of the youngest children aged 0-4 where it is 34.38 for a thousand while among minors aged 5-14 it was 10.89. Simile ( 10.45 per thousand) la percentage of patients with influenza in the age group 15-64 years while among the over 60 remains the lowest with 8 per thousand.