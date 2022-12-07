Children are the most affected by the flu epidemic in Italy. Lombardy has now reached the zone of greatest contagion and, in the 0-4 age group, the cases reported by the Higher Institute of Health there are almost 50 for every thousand children. It gets slightly better between children between 5 and 14 years with 28 per thousand.

In addition to the flu virus, other pathogens are also circulating such as covid and also the syncytial virus which causes even serious respiratory problems in the smallest pediatric groups.

It’s not just emergency rooms that are in big trouble. The entire assistance network is in serious pain: « I’ll explain some data to photograph the situation – explains la Dr. Cristina Daverio, pediatrician of free choice, spokesperson for colleagues in the area – The average number of patients that each of us has is 1000 assisted. If we consider the contagion rate, we have approx a hundred sick children who need us”.

«Il 75% of the problems we can solve them on the phone with conversations lasting around 3 minutes on average – explains the doctor -. If we do the calculation, it’s 5 hours. Then we have the clinic with visits, where the other children arrive and we calculate another 6 hours. Then we add whatsapp, vocal or written, a method that we had encouraged with Covid and which is now continuing. Again, it takes time to sort and respond. Then there are the emails, and the vaccinations and covid swabs. The routine with newborns and weaning. And then the bureaucratic part, including medical certificates for parents who have to be absent from work to assist their sick children. A few numbers that describe the amount of work we have to support on a daily basis. It’s clear that, when we visit, we don’t answer the phone, but that doesn’t mean we’re absent. If a child needs to be examined, we call him to the clinic the same day, at the latest the day after. Right now, my answering machine invites parents to come directly to the clinic: I can’t waste time making appointments”.

Dr. Daverio does not hide her tiredness: «For years, healthcare has suffered cuts. The programming did not take into account the turnover and today we find ourselves in a dramatic situation. All children have a pediatrician of reference but only because those who stay, take care of the assisted ones of those who leave or retire. Next year it will be my turn too and I’m already worried about my 1400 children».

Being a pediatrician is a fascinating job, but the complexity makes it less attractive than other specialties: «We are specialized doctors, with 11 years of study behind us. And we guarantee an important service: we are a point of reference for families, we establish a relationship of trust with parents. The idea of ​​centralizing the area’s pediatricians in a single location, such as the community house, will create many problems both for parents, who will no longer have a point of reference in the neighbourhood, and for doctors because there will be no direct relationship between doctor and assisted. Unfortunately, we doctors are not consulted when decisions are made. It all happens above our head: we are only involved in bargaining where we fight for every single cent of the resources assigned».

In this moment of serious emergency, pediatricians in the area are overwhelmed by requests: «We are used to working in critical conditions but we cannot hold out for long. This commitment absorbs us completely and we have to give up everything else. We can’t even afford to feel bad otherwise we’d dump our work on colleagues who are already on the edge. The strong demographic decline manages to contain the serious damages of the failure to plan years ago. But the pressure is a lot, the tasks more and more. Every day we start working with the hope that sudden emergency situations will not arise”.

Pediatricians and general practitioners feel left alone in their task of supporting the community. The future prospects are not encouraging and even the solutions identified, such as community houses, do not appear decisive: «Group medicine with the secretary and the administrative staff who takes care of a part of the bureaucracy will have its advantages – comments Dr. Daverio – but my parents want to hear my voice, have a dialogue with me because they trust me. If we remove this relationship of trust, we lose a value».



