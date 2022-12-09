«Today Covid doesn’t worry me», instead the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti is alarmed by the flu. According to data today in Italy there are more than 2.5 million people who are at home sick, so Bassetti comments on the numbers on Mattino 5.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Covid and flu, Matteo Bassetti intervenes

«On Covid between vaccinated and recovered we have more than 95% of people, the virus finds an obstacle in our antibodies and the same is not happening for the flu. After three years of masks, distancing finds a much straighter path even towards our lungs. Let’s not forget that the flu can lead to pneumonia in fragile people: we don’t need to alarm the Italians but we have vaccinations and I don’t see why they can’t be done for the flu, which is an investment for the next 4 weeks».

And give

The speed at which the flu is going now has not been reached since 2009-2010, the year of the “swine” flu pandemic. According to the latest data from the InfluNet surveillance network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 771,000 Italians were affected by flu syndromes last week. Furthermore, more than 2.5 million have contracted the infection since the start of the season. An alarming scenario especially if you consider that the most affected are children under 5 years of age.

The vaccines

And on Bassetti vaccines he added: «Not recognizing what vaccines have given us is blind, deaf and dumb. If you come to an Italian hospital and look at the situation, even the most fragile if vaccinated will get a few days of Covid, not recognizing vaccines means being out of this world».

I tamponi

And according to the infectologist, the Covid rules also need to be changed: «Telling someone who has Covid today that he must stay at home and then have to take the final swab does nothing but increase the number of people who do not communicate positivity. Spallanzani’s proposal that Minister Schillaci seems to want to carry forward is reasonable: 5 days at home and then go out without a tampon. It is important to tell people what to do: if they have symptoms it is good that they stay at home, but if they cannot stay at home, they wear a mask to avoid contagion».

The masks

And since the holidays are approaching, Matteo Bassetti is clear here too: «Christmas in a mask? It’s not even talked about. The mistake of maintaining the obligation to wear masks even when it was not useful has today led people to have hostile behavior towards them. It’s right to put them for the frail and the elderly, but the obligation for everyone doesn’t make sense». And Bassetti also says stop to tampons at all costs: «It’s putting hospitals in trouble. Swabs should only be done when needed, in case of respiratory symptoms, otherwise we risk flooding our hospitals and returning to last year’s difficulties. Today there is a serial rear-end collision for everyone, in some hospitals there are even covid wards which are something out of this world, old and anachronistic».