the Food-Aut project studies specific menus

Studying a menu nutritionally balanced and at the same time acceptable from a sensory point of view for people diagnosed with autism. It is one of the objectives of Food-Aut, the project coordinated by the Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition laboratory of the University of Pavia, in collaboration with the Pellegrini Academy, the research center of the homonymous catering company, and the Sacra Famiglia Foundation Onlus, which manages the day center where the 22 participants diagnosed with autism spectrum syndrome (ASD) are followed up.

I study it is based on the evaluation of food consumption both from a quantitative and qualitative point of view. This is to identify the characteristics of the foods and dishes most appreciated by the participants from a sensory point of view. Aspects such as colour, intensity of aromas, texture, temperature and even the name of the dish were evaluated. “Food-Aut is an extremely ambitious project that seeks to scientifically evaluate the food choices of people with Asd,” said Hellas Cena, director of the Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition laboratory at the University of Pavia. – The Laboratory has developed menus specifically designed for these people, both from a nutritional and sensorial point of view”.

The Food-Aut study aims to evaluate which are the characteristics of the dishes most appreciated by people with autism and to develop specific menus

The results of the study showed that the dishes most appreciated by the participants have sensory characteristics in line with what was previously described in the scientific literature about the relationship with food of people on the autistic spectrum. In particular, the following are preferred: short pasta shapes; foods with light colors such as white and beige; homogenously colored dishes composed of ingredients with similar chromatic tones; green vegetables versus orange ones; fruit of a light/soft color and in pieces; soft or runny textures; soft and not pungent/strong odors; delicate flavors characterized by a reduced use of spices, garlic, onion. In addition to developing specific menus, these results also make it possible to provide nutritional information to caregiver of people on the autism spectrum, for managing meals at home.

“For ours organization that every year follows more than 350 people with autism, this study represents a precious opportunity to focus even more effectively on their eating habits which significantly affect psycho-physical well-being. – observed Monica Conti, director of innovative services for autism of the Holy Family Foundation. – Through a gradual and careful approach of the specific sensory sensitivity of people with autism, it is possible to make progress towards a more varied, balanced, healthy diet always connected to sociality. The results encourage us to continue in this direction and to involve children and adolescents in similar studies”. The next step will be to test the effectiveness of these nutritional claims and menu products on a larger sample of people with autism, in order to create a national benchmark.

June 22, 2023

