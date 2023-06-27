The food you need to check on the labels if you want to lose weight

You must always check the labels and make sure that this food is not there if your goal is to lose weight, I’ll tell you what it is.

Often you don’t pay too much attention to what the foods you buy contain and that’s why you risk accumulating weight easily. But if your intention is to lose weight devi check on labels that this food is not present.

Woman checks food label (Canva) – Inran.it

Summer has now arrived and with it also the dreaded swimsuit test, if you haven’t yet taken steps to lose the extra kilos you still have time to get back in shape before spending your long-awaited beach holiday. Of course it is very important to commit and have perseverance.

The most important thing is certainly to eat in the right way, a healthy and balanced diet is in fact essential not only to lose weight but also to feel good. I’ll tell you in the following paragraphs which food you should avoid if you want to achieve satisfactory results in terms of weight loss.

Here’s what food shouldn’t be on food labels if you want to lose weight, always checking is essential

It is a food often contained even in foods that you believe are healthy. For this always check the labels it is essential if you are looking to lose weight to get back in shape.

Overweight person on the scale (Canva) – Inran.it

It is sugar one of the foods responsible for weight gain. In fact, taking more than you should run the risk of gaining weight and is not even good for your health. According to the WHO (World Health Organization) the recommended daily dose of simple sugars should never be exceeded, this corresponds to 10% of the daily caloric intake. So, if you’re on a 1500-calorie diet, you shouldn’t have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day.

Of course we are not talking about those naturally contained in foods but about ‘added’ ones. These are mostly found in industrial and packaged foods and that’s why you need to be careful what you buy and eat. Several studies have shown that the body gets used to this food and over time even feels the need for it. It has also been disclosed that it activates dopamine and this is why the brain associates a feeling of euphoria and well-being with the sweet taste, in fact when we are sad or stressed we often crave sweets.

Many people underestimate the harmful effects ofexcess sugar, in fact this does not only run the risk of gaining weight but causes serious health consequences. Naturally, it is not necessary to completely eliminate sweets and sugars from the diet, but one must take them consciously and adequately. It is crucial to carry out also physical activity consistently to eliminate excess calories, a healthy and correct lifestyle will make you feel good and promote weight loss.

Person at the supermarket reads the ingredients label (Canva) – Inran.it

For proper nutrition so check the labels of foods before you buy them, making sure they are not full of sugar. Also pay attention to what you drink, go ahead with green tea and draining and purifying herbal teas, but take carbonated and sweet drinks in moderation because they are full of added sugars. If you want a fruit juice, prepare it at home with fresh fruit. Or buy those 100% fruit, therefore without the addition of harmful syrups and sugars. For your snacks, opt for fresh fruit, the snacks found on the market are far from healthy.

For breakfast, eat homemade dietary biscuits or low-sugar cereals, avoiding sweet ones or dehydrated fruit. Many think they are dietary but in reality they are full of sugar.

