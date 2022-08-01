One of the most important organs in our body is the brain to perform vital functions. These include heartbeat and breathing.

Many studies have shown that there are several foods that have negative effects on the brain. By conditioning memory, mood and raising the risk of dementia.

As we said in a recent article, vitamin B12 deficiency could also cause irreversible brain damage – symptoms to watch out for.

Brain: here are the foods that make him suffer and damage him, raising the risk of dementia among other things

The relationship between health, healthy nutrition and a healthy lifestyle has been known for some time. In fact, in a previous article we saw what to eat to keep the brain young and fit. Furthermore, in the article we have listed the foods that should never be missing on our table.

Poor nutrition, on the other hand, would affect our health with severe brain damage. In fact, it would increase the risk of dementia, also affecting memory and mood.

Regarding dementia, recent studies estimate that by 2030, more than 65 million people will suffer from this disease worldwide.

In order for this not to happen, it is necessary to eliminate certain foods that are harmful to the brain from our diet.

Refined carbohydrates and packaged foods

The first food to eliminate (or reduce) are the refined carbohydrates. So sugars and processed grains like white flour. The reason is that they generally have a very high glycemic index (GI). This is because they digest quickly causing blood sugar levels to spike.

In addition, research has shown that refined carbohydrates could impair memory in adults but especially in children (Nutrients: 2015, 7, 6719-6738; doi:10.3390/nu7085307).

Among other things, the same research, also carried out on university students, would have shown that they had greater difficulty in memorizing.

The cause of memory loss could be due to inflammation of the hippocampus. This is a part of the brain that regulates certain aspects of memory and signals of satiety and hunger.

Inflammation of the hippocampus appears to be the main cause of some degenerative brain diseases, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Another cause that involves risks to the brain are the packaged foods that is, ready-made foods. These are the foods that cause weight gain.

In fact, a study of 243 people would have shown a correlation between an increase in visceral fat (ie that around the organs) and damage to brain tissue. The research is published in 2015 in the journal Obesity (Volume 23, Issue 5 p. 1092-1096; doi.org/10.1002/oby.21048).

Again, the risk of dementia would increase.

Aspartame and sugary drinks

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener. It is used in sugar-free products. It is used by diabetics as a sugar substitute and, for the same reason, by those who want to lose weight.

Studies have shown that excessive use of aspartame is linked to behavioral and cognitive problems.

For example, research has looked at the effects of this food. Some participants reportedly consumed about 11 mg of aspartame for each pound of body weight (25 mg per kg) for eight days.

The conclusions would have shown that the participants were more irritable, had a higher rate of depression, and had worsened on cognitive tests (Res Nurs Health: 2014 Jun;37(3):185-93; doi: 10.1002/only.21595).

Even sugary drinks would cause damage to the brain and beyond. In fact, it would increase the waistline and the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Additionally, high blood sugar levels would increase the risk of dementia even in people who are not at risk for diabetes.

Particularly harmful could be the high fructose corn syrup. This would cause inflammation and degeneration of the brain with memory and learning loss. However, the researchers state that more human studies should be done.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)