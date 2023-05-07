The foreign accent syndrome – breaking latest news

Of Daniel of Diodorus

A rare condition, of neurological or psychiatric origin, which “forces”

to speak with the cadence of another language. The case of the Abruzzese who spoke like a German

It is a strange ailment that amazes not only those who suffer from it, but also those around them. It is the so-called foreign accent syndromecharacterized by the fact that at some point a person starts speaking with an accent different from that of his native language. A phenomenon that has nothing to do with the normal change of accent that usually occurs in those who have lived for many years in a country other than their country of birth, learn its language and use it on a daily basis. The real foreign accent syndrome is a disorder that almost always has neurological bases, even if sometimes they are only psychic. Its pathophysiology is not yet fully understood, and it can present itself in various clinical forms. An article about this syndrome was recently published in The Conversationan Australian newsletter co-authored by academics and science journalists reporting information based on good quality new research.

The reported case is that of a 50-year-old American patient who developed an Irish accent after undergoing treatment for metastatic prostate cancer. The man had no connection with Ireland and had never visited it. But no matter how hard he tried to speak with the normal accent of his mother tongue, it was impossible. Although the disturbance is often transient, in this case it remained unchanged until the subject's death. This is the third case observed in the course of tumor pathology, while the disorder is more frequently related to a neurological cause.

In fact, those suffering from the foreign accent syndrome are able to form the sounds necessary for verbal expression, but they do so by involuntarily altering some characteristics, for example shift the accents of the words, change the general tone of his voice and also the rhythm with which he speaks. With the consequence that a listener has the impression of perceiving a foreign accent. It is therefore more of an impression of the listener than a real acquisition of a foreign accent. The impression is even more marked when the disturbance induces a person to speak in his mother tongue but using sentence structures and syntax typical of another language. In these cases, however, it is necessary that the other language is at least partially known by the subject. And in fact this type of language alteration is typical of psychogenic forms, i.e. not supported by neurological damage, but rather an expression of a psychological conflict.

A case of this type was that of uA Dutch woman who, after being hit by a car without sustaining physical damage, but with significant psychological repercussions, developed a French accent which she kept for about 10 years, when he “decided” to return to his original accent. The cases of people who acquire a foreign accent and then try to change their own personality, trying to make it correspond to the new linguistic identity, are also of probable psychological origin.

It was the French neurologist Pierre Marie who observed the first person affected by foreign accent syndrome in 1907: a man who spoke with a Parisian accent and who after a stroke began to speak with an accent from the Strasbourg area. Since then, more than 200 cases have been reported in the medical literature and a couple have also been reported by Italian authors. Like the one of a man who after a cerebral infarction began to speak with a strong German accent. «He was a primary school teacher from Abruzzo who had never studied German, and had never traveled to Germany» says Di Stefano, who published the case with some collaborators in the magazine Neurological Sciences. "But in most cases the subject just acquires an accent that he has never been exposed to before. It should also be noted that the acquisition of accents that do not belong to the most widespread languages ​​is more frequent, but to languages ​​such as Slavic or German which are certainly not among the most spoken in the world».

“Although the foreign accent syndrome has been described for over a hundred years now, there are still relatively few cases described in the literature,” says Vincenzo Di Stefano, researcher in Neurology at the Department of Biomedicine, Neuroscience and Advanced Diagnostics at the University of Palermo . “Curiously there is no specific brain area responsible for this fascinating disorder. However, by analyzing the cases described in the literature, it is possible to identify some brain areas more often affected by pathological processes, including precentral gyrus

basal ganglia, internal capsule e parietal lobe. In particular, ischemic strokes affecting these sites in the dominant hemisphere appear to be the most frequent cause of the syndrome. These networks are in fact important in the processing and production of spoken language and a dysfunction of these circuits can determine this rare syndrome”.