The former Benetton manager and Ponte Morandi: “That’s why we knew about the risk since 2010 and we had to apologize”

Gianni Mion, for thirty years the financial “brain” of the Benetton family, said during the trial for the Morandi Bridge that he knew of the risk of collapse in 2010. But also that he said nothing. “And that’s my greatest regret,” he said, referring to the 43 victims of August 14, 2018. Today there are 58 defendants on trial, including managers and technicians from Autostrade, Spea and the Ministry of Infrastructure. Mion spoke of a meeting held eight years earlier. There were the CEO of Aspi Giovanni Castellucci, the general manager Riccardo Mollo, Gilberto Benetton, the board of statutory auditors of Atlantia and, according to the manager’s recollection, technicians and managers of Spea. In which «I asked if there was someone who would certify safety and Riccardo Mollo replied “we certify it ourselves”. I said nothing and worried. It was simple: either it closed or an external certified it for you. I have not done anything”.

The reunion

Defense lawyers branded the former manager as “unreliable”. Today he returns to the question in an interview with Republic. In 2010 Mion was head of “Edizione Holding”, the safe of Treviso entrepreneurs. «But look, I already said it during the investigation, I just repeated the concept. And in that meeting they didn’t explain to us that the bridge was about to come down. No one told us that it was at risk of collapse », he tells Marco Lignana. On the report Mion signed as follows: “In a meeting they told me about a design flaw. It created some doubts as to whether the bridge could stay up”. «But we all thought that our Spea technicians did the checks, then it turned out later how they did the investigations. We didn’t know then everything that came out afterwards », he explains today. While the family members who accuse him «are right. But what was I supposed to do, an internal battle?».

Excuses

Mion returns to criticize his former employers: «I said immediately after the collapse that it was necessary to apologize, it would have been very important to do so. And there too Castellucci made a mistake, I think that he too, who is a good person, would not do the same if he went back. But in those cases then the strategies, the lawyers intervene… And not just the victims, I always think of all the things I should have worried about and which I didn’t take care of. Unfortunately I can’t be reborn, I’ve finished my run, I was hoping it would end better. And I’m the last one left, the last of the Mohicans, Signor Gilberto is dead.’

At the time he criticized their greed: “It was the despondency in the face of all that was coming out in the papers.” While on dividends «not that they spit on it. But all budgets are out in the open, there’s nothing secret. And it’s not that they hadn’t built the new dividend bridge. What Autostrade is doing now, all the checks and inspections, we could have done very well. But it was too difficult a field for us. We were self-referential and unprepared to handle it. Autostrade is now carrying out inspections, but I hope that the state and public administrations will check».

The investigation

Mion doesn’t seem to worry too much about the possibility of ending up under investigation. “Here I am, they decide. They do as they see fit. Then it is not said that justice always triumphs, but I said what I could say, on what I did not let them see if there are the extremes to investigate ». What does it do now? “What does the pensioner want me to do, nothing.”

