the former castaway from the Isola dei Famosi reveals some background

Walter Nudo, winner of GF Vip 3, left television in 2021 but is still very active on social media, especially now that another program has started again…

Walter Nudo, winner of GF Vip 3, left television in 2021 but is still very active on social media, especially now that another very famous TV program has started again in which he himself participated in the past: L’Isola dei Famosi. Recently, Walter posted a video on TikTok titled “Here’s what you don’t know about L’Isola dei Famosi”. In the short video, he talked about his experience in the first edition of the program conducted at the time by Simona Ventura.

Walter Nudo said that the castaways have a weekly meeting with a special coach, who can help them better face the week and the experience in general on the island. The man explained that meeting the coach allowed him to win the Isola dei Famosi with almost 90% of the votes. The coach didn’t tell them what to do, “but he put you in a position to figure out what to do with your life.”

