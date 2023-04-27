Home » the former castaway from the Isola dei Famosi reveals some background
Health

the former castaway from the Isola dei Famosi reveals some background

by admin
the former castaway from the Isola dei Famosi reveals some background

Walter Nudo, winner of GF Vip 3, left television in 2021 but is still very active on social media, especially now that another program has started again…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Walter Nudo, winner of GF Vip 3, left television in 2021 but is still very active on social media, especially now that another very famous TV program has started again in which he himself participated in the past: L’Isola dei Famosi. Recently, Walter posted a video on TikTok titled “Here’s what you don’t know about L’Isola dei Famosi”. In the short video, he talked about his experience in the first edition of the program conducted at the time by Simona Ventura.

Walter Nudo said that the castaways have a weekly meeting with a special coach, who can help them better face the week and the experience in general on the island. The man explained that meeting the coach allowed him to win the Isola dei Famosi with almost 90% of the votes. The coach didn’t tell them what to do, “but he put you in a position to figure out what to do with your life.”

See also  Aspirin and heart disease: the US now holds back

Photo: Kikapress Music: Korben
READ ALSO:– Island of the famous, the gesture of Cristina Scuccia out of place and unexpected from someone like her. What did he do by raising controversy

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Firefighters and 118 personnel together to form special...

Study: Do french fries really make you depressed?...

Agcom, the Milan-Inter derby of the Champions League...

5G in hospitals, boom in projects. No worries...

endometrial cancer, Ema accepts dostarlimab authorization request

Skin barrier: what can damage it and how...

Syncytial virus, first green light from the EMA...

THALIDOMIDE, A NEW THERAPEUTIC TOOL FOR INFLAMMATORY INTESTINAL...

Sleep disturbances: when the woman snores

The Health Tour stops in Sesto San Giovanni...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy