“The former Northern League senator Alberto Filippi ordered the attack on the journalist Ario Gervasutti”

It was a real mafia ambush suffered by the journalist Ario Gervasutti in the night between 16 and 17 July 2018. At 1.45 am five shots were fired at the Padua house of the former director of the Giornale di Vicenza and current editor-in-chief of the Gazzettino and the youngest son risked a lot. The windows were open and the bullets entered the boy’s room, passed a few centimeters from the headboard of the bed and went into the ceiling, the wall and, one, the wardrobe.

Mafia infiltrations and the identity of the shooter: Santino Mercurio

Now, five years later, the closure of a new line of investigation conducted by the Venice District Anti-Mafia Directorate into the “Arena-Nicoscia” gang of the ‘Ndrangheta, operating in Crotone and infiltrating the provinces of Vicenza and Verona to commit extortion, robberies, kidnappings, thefts, issuing and use of invoices for non-existent operations, illegal possession of weapons, threats, injuries, private violence and fraud, reveals that the shooter was Santino Mercurio, a 65-year-old Calabrian.

The former Northern League senator Alberto Filippi: entrepreneur by profession

He is one of the 43 suspects in the context of the maxi investigation, who after the revelations of his nephew Domenico Mercurio, also under investigation and became a collaborator of justice, confessed to having acted on behalf of Alberto Filippi, 57, a Northern League senator until 2013 ( he had been expelled from the party in 2011), and well-known entrepreneur from Arcugnano since 2002 at the top of «Uniholding spa», a leading company in the distribution of basic chemical products, based in Torri di Quartesolo. The anti-mafia prosecutors Lucia D’Alessandro and Stefano Buccini dispute article 416 bis of the penal code, i.e. the mafia-type association, because «in competition with each other, with several executive actions of the same criminal design, Alberto Filippi charged Santino Mercurio, giving him a monetary compensation, to carry out an act of intimidation against the former editor of the Giornale di Vicenza, Ario Gervasutti ».

The accusations against the former parliamentarian and Gervasutti

«The act of intimidation, physically carried out by Mercurio, in competition with subjects not yet identified, took the form of the explosion of five pistol shots against the journalist’s home – write the prosecutors in the communication concluding the preliminary investigations -. Made worse by having been committed in order to facilitate the activity of the mafia association, increasing its operational and economic capacity and the functional intimidation force to ensure the conditions of advantage in the control of the territory by the criminal organization”.

The revelation of Mercury and telephone interceptions

It was Mercury who named Philippi and explained that he had acted after days of stalking and ambushing Gervasutti’s house. Circumstances confirmed by the wiretaps ordered by the investigators.

The motive: the news reports and the building project

As for the motive, according to the indictment, it would be to be found in the entrepreneur’s intent to “punish” the journalist for a series of reports published by the Giornale di Vicenza since 2010 on the Cis, the Montebello Intermodal Services Centre, which should have been built in function of the change of use of an area owned by the former senator.

The journalist: “Bewildered and incredulous”

“I am shocked, baffled and incredulous – says Gervasutti, who in 2018 had already hypothesized an ambush by organized crime – but also relieved by the great work of the investigators”. But Filippi, with Santino Mercurio, Domenico Mercurio, 53 years old from Crotone, and Stefano Vinerbini, 39 years old from Zevio, is also accused of complicity in extortion and damage following a fire, with the aggravating circumstance of the mafia, for having hit some assets of the company «Toscolapi srl» of Castelfranco di Sotto (Pisa), for the purpose of resolving an economic dispute with the owners.

The other charges for Philippi

According to the indictment, Filippi commissioned the crime, “through payment of 20 thousand euros”, initially to Domenico Mercurio, in 2015. But the ambush was not completed and then in 2019 his uncle Santino Mercurio took care of it. Now the suspects will be able to produce their version of the facts, but the Venice anti-mafia prosecutor’s office seems willing to ask for their indictment

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

