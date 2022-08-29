The well-known heist and shooter masterpiece “Payday 2” (Payday 2) has been on the market for nine years. Due to the financial problems of the publisher a few years ago, the game’s sequel plan has been difficult to give birth, but for fans who are still waiting. Perhaps the good news is that the developers of the former OVERKILL team, 10 Chambers, decided to make a new heist shooter of their own.

According to an interview with foreign media NME, 10 Chambers, the team that launched the highly acclaimed horror survival game “GTFO” on Steam, CEO Ulf Andersson had previously participated in the development of the first and second generations of “Payday”, and he publicly stated that the studio is currently developing new robbery shooting game.

“Basically, we’re going back to looting again, so it’s a co-op loot game, it’s a sci-fi thriller theme, and I’ve read quite a few sci-fi books, so you can imagine a bunch of cyberpunk stuff Inspirational inspiration,” says Andersson.

With the successful reputation of “GTFO”, 10 Chambers must be familiar with cooperative shooting games, but players don’t seem to be too worried that this new heist will be as rhythm as “Payday”, and it will not be as difficult as “GTFO”.

“You don’t have to keep shooting this time,” Andersson stressed. “One of the big problems with Payday is that if the action goes off, it goes all the way.”

In addition, Andersson also said that the game will not be like “GTFO” sneaking for an hour and then failing to die and goodbye. In the new work, players do not need to perform such hardcore operations (hardcore), and the overall robbery process will be easier.

However, this new game is still in the early stages of development and doesn’t even have a name, so its launch date may be later than “Payday 3”, at least, the OVERKILL team is still developing “Payday 3”, the game The watch is scheduled to hit the market in 2023, so players who want to play heist games may need to squat in games like Payday 2 or Grand Theft Auto for a while.