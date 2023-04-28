The Foro Italico is transformed for a record-breaking edition of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia

A record edition. More players, more audience, more days, a site doubled for the occasion and the record of over 16 million euros in collections recorded in 2022.

Three weeks of the best tennis in the world, Rome is preparing for the “longest” Internationals in its history, the 80th edition, the first with an upgrade. From 2 to 21 May, the Foro Italico will be at the center of sport.

The tournament, organized in collaboration between Sport e Salute and Fitp, was officially presented this Friday 28 April in the former library of the Fencing Academy designed by the rationalist Luigi Moretti.

An iconic place today a symbol of the maxi redevelopment project of the Foro Italico monumental park planned with 80 million from the Government, which has been reopened and will soon be available to the city again. From the start of the tournament it will be open to visitors.

The conference was held in the presence of the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport and Health Vito Cozzoli, the President of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation Angelo Binaghi, the Minister of Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, the BNL Delegate and BNP Paribas Group Manager in Italy Elena Goitini.

Andrea Abodi – Minister for Sport and Youth

“I am aware that numbers say a lot but not everything, but that they should be remembered anyway because they represent the quality, commitment, professionalism, vision and merit of a tennis community represented by its President Angelo Binaghi who is now a point of reference for the Italian sports system and probably not only sports. We are in an open construction site. This aspect already gives a sign of a determined, visionary and passionate industriousness, which gives an idea of ​​what the Foro Italico holds hosting one of the biggest events we organize in Italy. And we at the Ministry for Sport and Youth feel like parents welcoming their children home. I don’t like talking about myself but I came here for the first time 40 years ago as a dreamy young apprentice, now I stand here as an equally dreamy Minister.”

Roberto Gualtieri – Mayor of Rome

“We are firmly on the map of major events and this is an extraordinary visiting card not only for tennis, but also for the whole city which is proud to host this event. We do our best to make all the support available, this city does not limit itself to enhancing these events but also to have a positive climate”.

Vito Cozzoli – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA

“Finally we leave. Here stood the fencing academy and then the former library. An important piece of Luigi Moretti’s architecture. For many years it was emptied and disfigured in its essence but today, thanks to Sport and Health, it returns to its former glory and will soon be returned to the city and to the sporting and artistic community who will be able to visit and experience it. And this already during the tournament. It will become the ‘portal’ of the Foro Italico and of the Internationals even if, as is evident, it is still a construction site, we strongly wanted to be here to accompany you and make you part of the journey that is beginning”, he continued. “This is an extraordinary urban regeneration project that will end in 2026. The tournament has grown and the park that hosts it has grown with it. A bigger, more beautiful, greener and more sustainable park. We grew up together”.

Angelo Binaghi – FITP President

“It is a great honor to be able to share such an important moment in the history of our sport in Italy. Everything is ready, we are completing the preparations and after years of waiting and some unfulfilled expectations, we are celebrating the transition of the Internationals to a higher category, the first time this has happened in the history of our tournament which coincides with the 80th edition, which becomes richer, more important and prestigious, thanks also to Sport and Salute. The results are tangible. It is a small sporting miracle. Last year we cashed something like 16 million euros. This year we have already collected 17 million, and we estimate to reach 21.5 million euros from ticket sales alone”.

Elena Goitini – BNL Chief Executive Officer

“With this new agreement, our partnership is approaching the 18th year, ”adulthood”; not a goal but a further beginning in accompanying the success of this Tournament, which has become a point of reference for international tennis and an appointment fixed for enthusiasts and insiders.As BNL is a national bank – with the General Management in Rome – and part of a global group such as BNP Paribas, so the ”IBI” are linked to the capital with an eye to Italy and to the world, thanks to the many international champions expected in the splendid scenario of the Foro Italico”.