From a long interview that Franco had given me to read that I find in my computer’s memory. I don’t know where and when it was published. Certainly Piero Del Giudice, a friend of his dearest journalist and writer, interviewed him at the beginning of the Aversano period, in 2002. The text is dramatically topical. I think it is useful to share this text with all the friends of the forum and with the many attentive and involved people. And invite Franco to our next meeting.

Peppe Dell’Acqua

The forum should be a scene, a center for debate on what is being done. The opening slogan of the Forum that has worked so far, “fighting the dissociation between theory and practice within psychiatry”, starting from the perception that there is unanimity on discourses, at least senseless, but on practices there is an increasingly big and there are people who rant in beautiful speeches, all from Basaglia… naturally, while the practices seem to be increasingly regressive, increasingly non-existent, increasingly linked to the old ways of conceiving the relationship with the madman. The forum wants to put practices at the center of the discourse and with them try to force people to talk, to talk to each other, to discuss, we can no longer waste time chatting. It’s not a simple operation, no matter how hard you try, people talk about everything less than what they do. However this is the attempt and the attempt is made to re-launch this type of reasoning at a national level and in particular region by region since the practices are now local; healthcare federalism leads to the regions organizing all the ways of managing services and therefore from region to region there are now enormous differences also in terms of legislation and models, of the organization of all healthcare The real clashes on practices you can only do them on concrete places.

Very trivially, for example, people talk about integration, rights, respect for rights, practices of emancipation, practices of liberation, on the one hand; on the other hand, if you tell them what kind of organization of specific services they have set up in the places where they work, you can never understand how this organization is made, you can never find an understandable way of organizing services that let you think that the abandonment of people on the one hand and/or entrustment to non-credible structures on the other are not the dominant factor in that area. One of the many examples that can be given: if an ASL of 500,000 inhabitants hasn’t set up centers, devices, services that also work on Saturdays and Sundays and even at night, how can I not believe that people either go en bloc in private clinics where no one knows what happens or goes no one knows where. If the people who talk to me about these things don’t show me that they have organized services in a certain way, how can I believe the things they tell me? Certainly organizing the services in a given way does not guarantee, but if they are not there the opposite is guaranteed. Trivially even arriving in Aversa (general manager of Asl Caserta2, from 2001 to 2004) I found psychiatrists enrolled in democratic psychiatry, good. And where did the madmen go? Private clinics, some in small tanks of 20-30 people called intermediate structures, in university hospitals. Until 2 years ago, 10 billion a year were spent on private clinics. What happen? That colleagues weren’t interested in private clinics at all, they didn’t even know that i their patients they went to private clinics, or they knew about it but it wasn’t part of their problem agenda. People talk and talk but then taking charge of the problems of these people, of the mentally ill, guarantees nothing, says nothing. Then everyone is scandalized, everywhere, that the so-called psychiatric services in hospitals are armored places, horrendous, closed and inevitably demented places with accumulation of problems, regressive management. Everyone is tearing their clothes! But if that’s the only place people in crisis can go! It is about fifteen beds in a hospital with the banal, obvious, classic physical structure of a hospital ward. If you accumulate fifteen completely crazy people, because otherwise you don’t even send them, what do you want to happen in this space? if not these things?

But are technicians technicians? Do they organize reasonable systems and structure reasonable organizations to help? Which favor, allow treatments, behaviors, potentially virtually structurally sensible activities on their behalf?

No, we are still largely in Italy (even worse today, editor’s note) faced with services, service models that certainly guarantee the opposite of what needs to be done. And yet we are all Democrats (and Basagliani)!

Then, I don’t know, there are groups of people, of services who say they deal with various problems: immigrants, the social city, they deal with everything. Very well, the problem remains, where are the crazy people? Psychiatrists, paid to be psychiatrists, are employed in an ASL which gives a salary for dealing with crazy people, it’s perfectly fine if they take care of everything, even more so I ask them where they are their nuts, that is, the madmen who exist in all territories of the world, in a now more or less standard percentage. And what do they know about them? Then it’s perfectly fine for people to deal with neighborhood politics, to go around talking about anything, fine, but the state probably pays the technicians to do a certain thing and first of all I want to know what they do with this certain thing. I find 80% empty, 20% full which is not what one would like.

The general impression is of a vacuity of a substantial part of psychiatrists who have incorporated the new language and have maintained an old practice, have incorporated new ideologies and – not having the Italians in general the sense of the State, not having in general the sense of the construction of intelligent institutions, generally having no interest in concretely modifying the articulations of the apparatuses – on the one hand one chats as one likes and on the other the modus operandi remains fundamentally the same. Therefore, in 90% of the ASLs in Italy people are tied up, in Lombardy the insane are equally distributed between places where people are tied up, large institutes such as Fatebenefratelli for the so-called chronic and small institutes for intermediate situations in which 15, 20 accumulate , 30 people, places entrusted to Communion and Liberation, to the cooperative The young marmots, the most affordable cooperative, in short. Period, end of story.

What happened to the “fool people” here in Italy?

The decomposition, the breaking up of the asylum, has led to a centrifugation, to a fragmentation and therefore to everything and its opposite. From a substantially homogeneous situation, in the worst sense, we have arrived at a scattering, a fanning of whatever. In this whatever, the appreciable practices of actions and projects, where the talk that is made can really be realized, are not a residual minority, but a solid minority. Certainly the background data have been changed in a decisive way: the hospitals no longer exist and there were one hundred thousand people until the 1960s and certainly that is no small thing. Internment practices have been greatly reduced and reduced, they concern very small numbers of people, if we are talking about long-term internment, and they take place in institutions more similar to rest homes than old asylums, but there is even worse. Long-term internment has therefore become infinitely less consistent and this is no small thing. However, the practices, even if of short-medium duration, the behaviors in dealing with situations do not seem to experience different modalities, different looks. Certainly there is the dominance of the drug which becomes the central mechanism for dealing with the crisis, feeling sick, let us bear in mind that there are now long-acting drugs that act in the long term with a single administration. This becomes a hard core against which you settle most matters. And then it all ends here. Beyond a little chatter, a few more or less justifying interventions, more or less facades: the small laboratory where you make paintings, the other small laboratory where you make fabrics, or you continue to make baskets or puppets, that’s it, that’s it. The intervention then that is and amen. Alternating with periods of hospitalization mostly in private situations, these armored hospital services where at the height of the crisis you go there, fortunately you stay there for a short time, usually, the same things happen there as always: drugs, beds, risk immanent restraint, closed doors. Fortunately for short periods. This is far from irrelevant.