“There is no reason to fear a new Covid vaccine booster. We now have further confirmation that Covid vaccines are safe even for people with heart failure and that Covid-19 infection is more dangerous for the patient. heart compared to vaccination “. It is the message that Ciro Indolfipresident of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC), launches the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology a few days before the start of ESC 2022, which will take place in Barcelona from 26 to 29 August.

A study from the Herlev and Gentofe hospital in Hellerup, Denmark will be presented at the ESC confirming that Covid mRNA vaccines are linked to a reduced risk of death in patients with heart failure. The study also found that vaccines did not worsen heart failure or increase the risk of venous thromboembolism or myocarditis in heart failure patients. The study involved a group of 50,893 unvaccinated heart failure patients in 2019 and a group of 50,893 heart failure patients who were vaccinated with one of the two mRNA vaccines in 2021.

All participants were followed up for 90 days. Well, among the 101,786 patients with heart failure, researchers found that administering an mRNA vaccine did not cause any worsening of heart failure or increase the risk of myocarditis or venous thromboembolism. Conversely, Covid vaccination is associated with a reduced risk of all-cause mortality. “The results of this study indicate that patients with heart failure should have priority for vaccinations and boosters,” comments Indolfi.

Higher myocarditis risk among unvaccinated people

In another study, just published in the journal Circulation, it has been shown that the risk of myocarditis is higher among unvaccinated people with Covid-19 than in people who have received the anti-Covid vaccination. “Myocarditis – explains Indolfi – is usually triggered by a viral infection. It is an inflammation of the heart muscle wall, the myocardium. This condition is rare and can compromise the heart muscle and the electrical system of the heart, which is essential for the heart to continue pumping normally. An episode of myocarditis can resolve spontaneously, require treatment or can cause permanent damage to the heart. “

11 times greater risk

In the study, conducted by the University of Oxford, the researchers cross-referenced the data of nearly 43 million people who received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England with national data on Covid-19 infections, on hospitalization certificates. hospital and death for a period ranging from 1 December 2020 to 15 December 2021. Well, the analyzes found that people who were infected with Covid-19 before receiving the Covid vaccine are 11 times more at risk to develop myocarditis. Not only. The risk of myocarditis related to Covid-19 infection was halved among people who were infected after vaccination.

The vaccine is still the best weapon

“This study is further confirmation of the efficacy and safety of available anti-Covid vaccines“, comments the SIC president, “Enough with the fears that are holding back the administration of the fourth dose in the people for whom it is recommended. anti-Covid vaccine – he concludes – is still our best weapon against the Sars-CoV-2 virus “.