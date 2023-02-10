The Association “Francesca & Mattia” donate to Hospital resuscitation of Sant’Anna a system for the prophylaxis of venous thrombosis, two pairs of terminals for foot/calf compression and an electrocardiograph for the total value of 7,710 euros.

After an initial support of a transcranial Doppler device in 2020, the association returns to support the Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara through the donation of important equipment that will be used for the assistance and treatment of patients hospitalized in Resuscitation.

“The collaboration between Healthcare Companies, Institutions and the third sector is confirmed as an added value of fundamental importance, which can make the difference, for the benefit of the community – stated the Dr. Marinella Girotti Sub Administrative Commissioner of the University Hospital of Ferrara. – Heartfelt thanks to the Francesca & Mattia Association and equally to all the donors who made this donation possible with their contribution”.

“This is not just any day: Today a strong link between the Francesca and Mattia Association and the Anesthesia and Hospital Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara is once again manifested”, highlights the Acting Director Dr. Milo Vason. “It is a strong bond – he continues -, born a few years ago, which has materialized over time not only through the participation of doctors and nurses of the Department in some fundraising events for the Association, but above all thanks to the economic support of the ‘Association with the holding of a scientific conference, organized together with the Medical Surgical Society of Ferrara, having as its theme “Brain aneurysm: diagnosis and treatment”, held on 15 December of 2018 in the great hall of the hospital and the donation of an important diagnostic equipment – a transcranial ultrasound – carried out in 2020 to the Anesthesia and Intensive Care department. The donation that Today we celebrate responds to mission of the Association: to be useful for serious patients and particularly those suffering from the rupture of a cerebral aneurysm. For example, a person with a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, in many cases cannot be coagulated with drugs and the elastic compression system prevents the formation of thrombi in the lower limbs. Finally, I recall two people, Today absent, who contributed to today’s donation: the president of the Association, dr. Mattia Ramini and Dr. Roberto Zoppellariformer director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, retired a few weeks ago”.

“We are very happy – he comments Marco Beccati, Vice President of the Association – to be able to give continuity to our work in favor of the hospital and continue this relationship of collaboration, which began with Dr. Zoppelari. We hope that relations with the Association and S. Anna, also in the future, will be more and more frequent”.

The “Francesca & Mattia” association thanks all those who have supported it through spontaneous donations and participation in charity events. Every detail on the website www.associazionefrancescaemattia.org and social networks such as the Facebook page “Associazione Francesca & Mattia”.

THE ASSOCIATION. The “Francesca & Mattia” Association was born on August 8, 2017 following the death of Francesca Simani due to a sudden cerebral aneurysm which occurred on May 24, 2017. Francesca’s family, her boyfriend Mattia and their group of closest friends joined in founding a voluntary association that was active in the Ferrara area and beyond.

The Association is based in Tamara di Copparo and the choice of place is linked to Francesca’s native town. The logo is a butterfly, Francesca’s favorite insect, the president is Dr. Mattia Ramini and its organizational structure is characterized by 8 people (including Francesca’s family) who make up the board of directors and 12 other people (close friends of Francesca and Mattia). The Francesca & Mattia Association is a non-profit organization, non-partisan and exclusively pursues goals of social solidarity. The main objectives are to assist childhood training and education, to assist the elderly who are also in hospitalization facilities, and above all to support doctors and researchers in their research activities in the field of study, prevention and treatment of brain aneurysm. To achieve the aforementioned objectives, it makes use of a synergy of highly qualified people, therefore it undertakes to raise funds and aid tools through the organization of shows, events and shows of various kinds.