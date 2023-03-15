Per Foundation Ant and for all those who gravitate around his world, 2023 is a special year. Not only and not so much because it coincides with the 45th birthday of the Italian non-profit organization of reference in the field of free home oncological assistanceborn in Bologna in 1978, as much as because the anniversary – a note reveals – is proving to be the most valid stimulus for further improvement.

On the one hand, by strengthening and relaunching some of its historic initiatives, such as itinerant visits of the “Prevention Tour” or awareness programs on correct lifestyles dedicated to primary school students. And on the other, no less important task, beating new ways to help build a healthcare of tomorrow that is truly patient (and caregiver) friendly.

Looking to the future always keeping in mind one’s roots and one’s strengths, therefore, along an ideal guideline on which the (re)birth of the “Franco Pannuti Study Center”il new academic-scientific body that Ant has chosen to name in memory of its late founder. After all, it was the esteemed oncologist, father of the Foundation and of its current president, Raffaella Pannuti, who set up what was called “Odo-Ant Studies Coordination Center” (where the acronym Odo indicates the oncological home hospital), to which the newborn Centro Studi looks as its direct precursor.

Those were the times – recalls a note – in which Ant drew the first balance sheets of an innovative care path, officially started in 1985 and declined, house by house and bed by bed, according to the criteria of the “Eubiosia”, the concept of “life in dignity” so dear to Professor Pannuti. And the scientific body of that time, like today’s, had precisely the function of coordinating the oncological research efforts in which Ant took and still takes part in various capacities. In addition to the equally crucial task of collecting, cataloguing, processing and communicating externally the data relating to the work of the Foundation, thus also helping to lay the foundations for training its personnel.

While waiting to define the size and composition of its Scientific Committee and in the hope of being able to make a difference in terms of dissemination effectiveness in the way it intends, the ‘Franco Pannuti Study Center’ can therefore count, to begin with, on an illustrious precedent.

In the picture Franco Pannuti – photo from the Press Office