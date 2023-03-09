Of Health editorial

World Brain Week is celebrated from 13 to 19 March. In Italy 12 million people suffer from sleep disorder, 6 million suffer from migraine. One million live with Alzheimer’s

World Brain Week is celebrated from 13 to 19 March and, like every year, promoted by the Italian Society of Neurology which has planned a series of initiatives throughout Italy with the aim of raising public awareness on the prevention and fight against numerous diseases neurological.

Brain diseases In Italy, neurological diseases have a strong impact on the population: well 12 million Italians suffering from sleep disorders; over 6 million suffer from migraine, about 2/3 of whom are women; 1 million people who live with Alzheimer’s disease every day and need constant assistance; 400,000 people affected by Parkinson’s disease; Multiple Sclerosis afflicts about 90,000 women and men who have to live every day with the symptoms of a disease that induces progressive disability, but also with the difficulties associated with health and welfare services. Equally worrying numbers are those describing stroke cases, nearly 200,000 new cases each year and about 1 million people live with the disabling outcomes of the disease.

In the week of March 13 to 19, neurologists will open the doors of the places where they work and study, to share common goals and strategies to combat brain diseases with patients and the public. The free initiatives they will concern dissemination meetings, conferences, activities for school students and open days. The calendar of events will be available on www.neuro.it

Therapeutic news New technologies combined with the application of Artificial Intelligence will open new scenarios in the early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, where it is possible to glimpse new horizons of treatment thanks to the recent positive results of studies on biological therapies

directed against the‘amyloiddisease marker protein. Further updates also in the preventive field to slow down the onset of dementia, thanks to the combination of cognitive stimulation, the Mediterranean diet and physical exercise. Unexpected treatment prospects are also foreseen for the

Parkinson’s disease

thanks to an all-Italian research: through the analysis of saliva, it is not only possible to provide a precise diagnosis but also to predict the progression of the disease.

Furthermore, regarding the new therapeutic fields, important results have emerged from the use of focused ultrasound under the guidance of Magnetic Resonance (Magnetic Resonance guided Focused UltraSound) in drug-resistant patients: FUS causing a lesion of a small area of ​​brain tissue, the globus pallidus , immediately reduce tremors and with an efficacy that is maintained over time. And in the field of migraine prognosis, new diagnostic methodologies have been used to study the concentration values ​​of CGRP in the plasma and in the tear fluid of migraine patients demonstrating that the CGRP levels in the tear fluid increase during the menstrual phase due to estrogen. For this pathology, in the field of prophylaxis, in addition to the botulinum toxin, the fundamental role of the new monoclonal drugs directed against the CGRP is now well established, which reduce the frequency and intensity of attacks with bi- or tri-monthly injections.