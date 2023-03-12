Home Health The free vaccination against herpes zoster is underway: who is it for?
The free vaccination against herpes zoster is underway: who is it for?

The vaccination campaign against herpes zoster (shingles) will start on 13 March 2023 throughout the Romagna Ausl, aimed at citizens born in 1958. Interested citizens are receiving a text message from the Ausl with an invitation to join the vaccination campaign. Vaccination is free and can be booked through Cup or Cuptel without any commitment. The vaccinations will be carried out by the Hygiene and Public Health services of Romagna, with outpatient sessions dedicated to the campaign until April 2023. It will still be possible to get vaccinated even later in the vaccination clinics by booking via Cup or Cup tel.

Citizens are reminded to present themselves with the health card and the health documentation certifying any chronic pathologies; this documentation is of fundamental importance for identifying the most appropriate type of vaccine based on the different clinical conditions because today there are two types of vaccine available and the choice is up to the vaccinating staff in the outpatient setting based on the user’s clinical condition.

Herpes Zoster, commonly known as “shingles”, is an acute viral disease caused by the virus responsible for chickenpox which, after the primary infection, remains dormant in the body and can reactivate later in life . Reactivation of the virus is often associated with conditions that weaken the immune system such as chronic disease, immunosuppressive therapies, or advanced age.

Herpes Zoster presents with blister-like skin lesions accompanied by intense pain and itching. In some cases, complications such as persistent pain (postherpetic neuralgia), bacterial infections of the skin, and other complications that may require hospitalization may develop. The most effective tool to protect yourself from Herpes Zoster is vaccination: the vaccine reduces the risk of developing Herpes Zoster and above all protects against post-herpetic neuralgia. After vaccination the most common adverse reactions are redness, pain, swelling and itching at the injection site, muscle aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal symptoms and headache.

