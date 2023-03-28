The French Cassation confirmed France’s refusal to extradite the 10 ex Br of the years of lead to Italy.

The refusal to accept the appeal to the Court of Cassation on the extradition of 10 former Italian far-left militants, mostly former members of the Red Brigades, refugees in France after the “years of lead”, was expected. For the 10, including 8 men including Giorgio Pietrostefani, convicted of the Calabresi murder, and 2 women (former Br Marina Petrella and Roberta Cappelli), the French court had already denied, on 29 June last year, the extradition requested by Italy. The president of the Chambre de l’Instruction had motivated the refusal with respect for private and family life and with the right to a fair trial, guarantees provided for in articles 8 and 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights. However, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, had stated the following day that “those people involved in blood crimes deserve to be judged in Italy”. Consequently, the attorney general of the Paris Court of Appeal, Rémy Heitz, representing the government, had immediately filed an appeal with the Court of Cassation, deeming it necessary to ascertain whether the former terrorists convicted in Italy in absentia will benefit or not from a new process if France will deliver them. The prosecutor himself challenged the court’s decision on the alleged violation of the defendants’ private and family life.

“What’s my reaction…? they are unfortunate, because there is no justice like this!. However, it is a decision that we expected from France”. So Adriano Sabbadinson of Linus the butcher killed in 1997 in Veneto by Cesare Battisti’s Armed Proletarians, comments on the French Cassation’s refusal to extradite the 10 ex Br from the years of lead. “So, the judges, tell us who are guilty? There are dead people on the conscience of these people”, concludes Sabbadin.

