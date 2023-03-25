Grenaille potatoes are not a new potato variety, but a potato of a specific caliber. When the potatoes are pulled out of the ground, different sizes can be stuck to the root. Those smaller than 35mm are known as grenaille potatoes. They are harvested before they have grown tall, which explains their thin skin.

Make grenaille potatoes yourself

The tiny, flavorful potatoes are always delicious! Especially if they are well seasoned. Here you will find easy and delicious recipes for grenaille potatoes.

Prepare delicious grenaille potatoes

The French call the very small potatoes “grenaille” and they fry them with the skin on. You can make them with any type of potato, the only important thing is the size.

Preparation: 10 mins

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 kg small potatoes

4 THE Öl

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs of thyme

2 cloves of garlic

Salt

Pfeffer

Preparation:

Wash the potatoes thoroughly in lukewarm water.

Drain them and put them in a large saucepan. Inspect each individual potato and discard black, green, or damaged potatoes.

Cover them with cold water and bring them to a boil. Let them simmer until almost done.

Drain the potatoes.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high and add the oil, bay leaves, thyme, and garlic cloves.

When the oil is hot, add the potatoes and stir well so they are coated with oil.

Let the grenaille potatoes fry, stirring occasionally, until nicely browned.

Season them with salt and pepper and serve warm.

Grenaille potatoes from the oven

Grilled on the outside and melting on the inside, these potatoes are baked with salt, rosemary, and olive oil. A delicious delicacy that smells of the south and sun and goes perfectly with meat, fish and vegetables.

Preparation: 10 mins

Baking time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

500g Grenaille potatoes

3 sprigs of rosemary

coarse salt

3 tbsp olive oil

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Wash and dry the grenaille potatoes.

Place the potatoes, salt, rosemary, and olive oil in a bowl and mix well until the potatoes are saturated with the spices.

Place them on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Baking time may vary depending on the size of the potatoes and the power of your oven. To check if the potatoes are done, pierce the center of a potato with a knife. If she falls behind, she’s done.

When the potatoes are well cooked through and golden brown, remove them from the oven and serve immediately.

Korean Fried Potatoes

These easy Korean Potatoes with a sesame and soy sauce are the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Preparation: 10 mins

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

400g Grenaille potatoes

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tablespoons sweet soy sauce

3 EL Honig

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 THE Sesamol

1 THE SEASAMSAME

Preparation:

Wash the potatoes and drain them.

Fry them in a pan with a little oil over medium heat. Cover and cook them for about 20 minutes, stirring regularly.

Reduce the heat and add the soy sauce, honey, and garlic, stirring well.

Increase the heat and cook an additional 5 minutes, stirring regularly, until the sauce has reduced.

Remove the potatoes from the heat and mix them with sesame oil.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve in a bowl.

Delicious grenailles with parmesan

Quick and easy to make Roasted Parmesan Potatoes that are crispy on the edges and tender on the inside. They’re delicious and ready in just 30 minutes.

Preparation: 10 mins

Baking time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

700 g small potatoes, halved

1 1/2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

40 g parmesan cheese, grated

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 TL Pfeffer

fresh parsley

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

In a bowl, mix together the potatoes, olive oil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.

Place them on a baking sheet and spread them out in a single layer.

Roast them for 30 minutes until the potatoes are crisp and golden.

Sprinkle fresh parsley on top and serve warm.

French salad with baby potatoes

Serve this delicious French salad with a delicious piece of grilled beef or fish.

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Rest time: 12 hours

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 kg small, cleaned potatoes

150 grams of sour cream

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 TL Dijon-Senf

1 tbsp capers

olive oil

chives

Parsely

salt and pepper

Preparation: