Gianluca Vialli, his best friend spills everything. Here are the latest updates on the health conditions of the former Sampdoria footballer.



Gianluca Vialli, still hospitalized in the London clinic. Meanwhile, best friend blurts out health conditions.

Gianluca Vialli, anxiety and fear for the sportsman

Several weeks have now passed since the sports manager, Gianluca Vialli, he gave up his professional commitments to enter the clinic. In London is hospitalized to fight against pancreatic cancer which since 2017 has been ruining his existence.

It comes like a bolt from the blue the hospitalization of the former Juve and Sampdoria player who seemed, after years, to have finally found some serenity. There illness he seemed to have given him a truce but precisely, it was only a truce.

For some time, the tumor returned to manifest itself in a violent way forcing the manager of the national team to turn around and accept forced hospitalization to win this tough challenge against the terrible disease.

The family continues to keep a low profile and to avoid contacts with the press. The information, very little, that we have on Vialli’s health conditions, comes only from closest friends. About this, talking about Gianluca is really one of the people closest to him. Here’s what his best friend said.

The sportsman’s friend blurts out everything

Difficult days, these, for Italy which in 2022 found itself facing various dramas regarding the football world. Before the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic and now the hospitalization of Gianluca Vialli.

2023 did not start in the best way for the former Sampdoria footballer who still is admitted to a London clinic. Just in the UK, experienced doctors are trying everything to save the sportsman affected since 2017 by a aggressive pancreatic cancer.

Some weeks ago, Vialli announced his retirement from professional commitments previously taken for the need to heal. There is no comforting news from the English capital.

Gianluca spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital again even when surrounded by family. Unfortunately the absence of him, not only sporting but also human, is felt. Lifelong friends in particular are affected.

In that regard, indeed one of the people closest to him has decided to speak and to launch a message that left everyone speechless. An unexpected confession comes from Roberto Mancini, the coach of the Italian national team.

A few hours before the end of 2022, Mancini like many, took stock of the past year, talking about pain tried for the death of Mihajlovic and now for the hospitalization of Gianluca Vialli:

“…A weight on the heart…”

Talk like this Mancini alla Gazzetta dello Sport stating that sporting challenges, even if they are lost, can always be recovered but nothing can be done against illnesses if fate decides for us.

Words of truth those spoken by national coach that he has continued to show his closeness to Gianluca Vialli for weeksfriend not only in the profession but also in private life.

Many have gathered around Vialli and his family, not only lifelong friends and colleagues but also fans. Just a few days ago, on the occasion of Christmas, an encouraging banner appeared below the London clinic in which Vialli has been hospitalized for some time now.

Sportsmen and fans of Gianluca they make him feel their affection and their presence from near and far. Everyone hopes that 2023 will bring some positive news for Gianluca whose absence weighs like a boulder on the hearts of many who have respect and love for him.