The fruit salad of the Veronesi Foundation’s research returns to the motorway service station

Come back for the second year”Fruit salad for research®”, the initiative commissioned by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation in collaboration with Autogrill, for support the work of doctors and researchers who dedicate their professional activity to scientific research. The first edition made it possible to finance the research project of Dr. Rosarita Nasso for the year 2023, who deals every day with the evaluation of the beneficial effects of polyphenols on the processes involved in the progression of stomach cancer.

In this article

Macedonia for research supports studies on nutrigenomics

In all Autogrill areas in Italy for each pack of fruit salad for research® purchased, the catering giant will pay part of the proceeds to the researchers of the Veronesi Foundation who mainly deal with nutrigenomics. It is a branch of food science that studies the relationship between genetics and food and the relationship between what we eat and our genes. Nutrigenomics plays a crucial role in the prevention of some chronic diseases important, such as cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and some forms of tumours.

Eating fruit is an important prevention aid

Fruit itself has a particularly interesting heritage. Rich in vitamins, mineral salts and antioxidants is a precious ally of our health. Suffice it to say that if we followed the rule of five portions of fruit and vegetables a day, we could prevent many even complex pathologies. Experts generally suggest consuming two servings of fruit and three of vegetables. They also contain the valuable fiber, for which it is preferable to eat it with the peel after washing it very well. It is there that the greatest quantity of this element is found, so important for the health of the intestine in the first place, but also for the general one.

Macedonia for research as well as supporting researchers, it provides information and awareness

«For twenty years, the Veronesi Foundation has been committed to financing scientific research of excellence and disseminating correct lifestyles. Projects such as La macedonia per la ricerca® aim to inform and sensitize consumers to make responsible choices in matters of health». Monica Ramaioli is General Manager of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation.

The link between prevention and correct lifestyles

«Once again this year, together with the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, we have chosen to support scientific research in the nutritional field. We therefore renew our commitment to further raising awareness among our customers by promoting sustainable and quality lifestyles and consumption, with the aim of responding in the best possible way to the new needs of a growing range of consumers in search of a healthy and balanced diet.” . Luca D’Alba is General Manager of Autogrill Italy.

«I am honored to be alongside such an important project again this year. I am sure that it will be welcomed again and supported by many people. This glass of fruit not only finances scientific research of excellence, but is essential to remember the importance of the benefits given by the daily intake of fruit, especially if it is in season». Marco Bianchi is food mentor and science communicator for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and testimonial of La macedonia per la ricerca®.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

