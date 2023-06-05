The fruit that should never be missing at home if you want to lose weight

That fruit is good for health is no mystery. But if we want to lose weight, there’s one in particular that we absolutely shouldn’t do without.

Summer is now in the air and with the transition to the hot season, our eating habits also change: more fresh and light dishes, with fruit and vegetables to dominate. For the benefit of our general health and our figure, in view of the infamous “costume rehearsal”. If we really want to get back into satisfactory physical shape as quickly as possible, however, we should make targeted food choices.

If we adopt a balanced diet, we are already halfway to achieving our weight loss goals. Fruits and vegetables should be at the top of our shopping list, but there is one food in particular that should not be missing, because it is essential in the weight loss process. Parola di dietologa.

The King of fruits that help you lose weight

“In addition to promoting weight loss, the fiber helps keep you regular and prevents sudden blood sugar spikes“, explains the dietician Novella Lui to the website EatingWell. The fruit in question is also rich in anti-inflammatory properties. guessed it?

It’s about the raspberry. According to the expert, this fruit appears to have several benefits that promote weight loss. First, it’s an important source of fiber. AND “plays an important role in the protection of body cells and neutralizes harmful free radicals to reduce inflammation”. It is a naturally sweet fruit. By adding it to yogurt or milk, for example, we can easily do without sugar, which is known to be harmful.

Last but not least, raspberries are also rich in water. “They add more volume to meals, which means that you can eat the same amount of food but consume fewer calories“. What are you waiting for to try them in the thousand possible combinations to which they lend themselves?

But if you belong to the minority who really don’t like raspberries, we suggest you a “miracle” juice for losing weight, reducing the waistline and burning fat. It tastes like beets, apples and carrots and, as stated in the recipe shared by the portal new womanit’s a simple and tasty way to lose weight.

Ingredients:

1 beet

1 medium sized apple

2 carrots

3 stalks of celery

Half a cucumber

Ginger

Method of preparation:

1- First wash and cut all the ingredients.

2- Put them in a blender with some ice and water. Blend until you get a creamy consistency.

And good tasting!