The Functional Regenerative Diet is the answer for all people who want to get back in shape in a healthy and definitive way or who want to set up a functional food lifestyle for well-being, performance and active longevity. It is not the type of diet that promises to lose a number of kilos per week, but its effectiveness has never been questioned until now, it is tailor-made for each individual who wishes to use nutrition as the main means to recover the best health and physical-mental performance and to maintain it over time.

Born from the know-how of the Cerva 16 Method and from the skills of Doctor Federica Almondoknown as managers nutritionist, the Functional Regenerative Diet is a unique nutritional program, which is achieving extraordinary results because it positively modulates the metabolism, moderates the brain’s ‘appetite’, activates fasting-mimicking proteins and turns on the genes of longevity, reduces inflammation and is sustainable in the long term. period. All benefits that can be achieved together for the first time, through a highly innovative, non-restrictive nutritional program that can be extended over time because it has no negative consequences and, on the contrary, is effective for improving well-being at 360 degrees. Doctor Almondo explained to us the advantages of her diet, both to keep fit and to slow down the aging process with an active longevity.

What is the Functional Regenerative Diet?

The Functional Regenerative Diet (DFR) is a highly innovative nutritional program that I created to respond simultaneously to very different needs: the desire to get back in shape, to find and maintain an adequate and stable weight over time, the need to prevent and counter certain pathologies and, finally, the most important long-term need: that of adopting a lifestyle aimed at a healthy and active longevity. Needs that are very often in conflict with each other from a nutritional point of view, and also accompanied by people’s request for a non-restrictive diet that also leaves room for social life. I myself thought that the challenge was too ambitious; but then, over time, from daily experience and the combination of the principles of functional medicine and regenerative medicine, this diet was born.

Among my clients, the drive to work on this program came mainly from professionals, managers and entrepreneurs; women and men grappling with professional and personal challenges such as high rhythms, business trips with a change of country and food, sleep and rest restrictions, combined with the need to have physical and mental performance up to par on an ongoing basis. People who are often subject to incorrect eating behaviors due to stress and variable schedules. The various nutritional programs that I customized for them were now mainly dedicated to metabolism, now to contrast specific pathologies, now to control pro-aging inflammation, etc. Looking for a broader perspective, this program was born, which acts simultaneously on energy metabolism, on the intestine and on the microbiota, on inflammation and oxidative stress, on the acid-base balance, on the immune and hormonal systems, and therefore positively regulating the main mechanisms of aging.

What are its benefits?

Above all, the diet positively modulates the metabolism by stimulating the hormones that regulate the hunger-satiety mechanism, that essential balance that links our caloric expenditure with food intake. The new nutritional program also has a very high anti-inflammatory connotation, very important for combating the increasingly numerous age-related chronic-degenerative diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancer. Added to all this is the contribution of modern disciplines such as nutrigenomics, the science responsible for studying the interaction between food and our DNA. Nutrigenomics allows us to use foods to dialogue with genes and make them “turn off” the pathways that promote inflammation and oxidation (closely linked to aging) and instead choose the virtuous pathways of longevity by stimulating processes such as repair and cell regeneration.

Even the regular use of foods rich in active ingredients that stimulate sirtuins allows, for example, to slow down cellular aging, as well as that of foods with a high anti-inflammatory and antioxidant power. Indefinitiva, for the first time the advantages of multiple diets with proven positive effects on the health of the organism are combined in a single long-term sustainable food programme. A diet that treasures the know-how available today and the holistic dialogue between the various medical disciplines, as it was for me in the Cerva 16 nutrition and anti-aging center that I co-founded in Milan just over two years ago.

Who is it recommended for?

It is a nutritional program that was created to become the lifestyle of those who want to live in health, efficiency and beauty and who, day by day, want to build a healthy and active longevity in the fullness of their years. Anyone can do it, knowing that it won’t be a fixed score, but that the diet will always be personalized on the basis of each person’s specific needs and characteristics. When I began my studies a few years ago, the goal of food science was the same diet for everyone; today it can and must be the opposite, also thanks to the personalization contribution that the new sciences (e.g. genetics) can give us.

How long does it take to get results?

Already after a few weeks the beneficial effects are felt; the malaise goes away, the mood improves and one feels more active and motivated. Gradually we enter a new mindset that will no longer ‘read’ nutritional indications as a “diet” to be followed for a period, but as a lifestyle to be adopted continuously. This is the key to the anti-aging benefit.

And what about the maintenance period?

As mentioned, when the long-term beneficial effect of this type of nutrition is understood, it no longer makes sense to speak of “periods” and “maintenance”. Today we know that nutrition is the most important lever for living and aging in health. People who adopt the DFR learn to eat well by applying the virtuous principles of functional nutrition and learning about key regenerative foods that will no longer be lacking in shopping and at the table. Nothing to do with infinite restrictions: our ‘maintenance’ will be a normal life, even with some strain: because sometimes transgressing the rule reinforces the rule itself.